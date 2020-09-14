Leak: Apple’s Upcoming AirTags Shown Off in 3D Renders

Apple has long been rumored to work on Tile-like tracking tags. They were expected to launch last year but that did not happen. Now, it is expected Apple could announce the AirTags at its ‘Time Flies’ event tomorrow or alongside the iPhone 12 lineup in October. Ahead of their official announcement though, Jon Prosser has now shared 3D renders of AirTags that are based on actual images and videos shared that were shared with him.

Prosser says the AirTags are just slightly larger than a bottle cap. They have an Apple logo at the rear along with “Ultra WIdeband” and a few other markings. From the front, the AirTags look pretty simple and unappealing which is a good thing as such trackers should never stand out in terms of design as that could draw attention to them.

As seen in the renders, the design of the AirPods does not contain any hole or mount so that they can be mounted directly. Instead, Apple will be selling a keychain — a small leather pouch-like thing — separately in which users can put their AirTags and then use it to tag items. Thankfully, Prosser notes that there’s room for third-party accessory makers to also design keychains for the tracking tags. He, however, does not have any idea on their pricing.

AirTags will use ultra-wideband to offer precise positioning even indoors. One can use Apple’s Find My app to track items tagged with AirTags. Apple already includes the U1 Ultra-wideband chip inside its iPhone 11 lineup and Prosser notes that the company plans to include this technology on all of its devices, not just the iPhones.

Read: AirTags: Everything We Know About Apple’s Tracking Accessory

We Want to Hear From You

What do you think about the AirTags based on the 3D renders above? Are you looking forward to their release? Or are you more interested in the other upcoming product launches from Apple? The last rumor suggests that AirTags could be announced alongside the iPhone 12 lineup in October. Drop a comment and let us know!