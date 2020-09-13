Leak: Apple Watch Series 6 to Launch in New Colors, Support Quick Charge

Ahead of Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event later this week, reliable Apple leaker @L0vetodream has provided some details about the Apple Watch Series 6. The leaker claims that the Apple Watch will be available in new colors and that it will support quick charging.

The leaker tweets are pretty cryptic in nature and short on details. There’s no clarity on what new colors Apple intends to offer the Apple Watch Series 6 in. Nonetheless, the addition of quick charge in Apple Watch should be a useful addition especially since Apple is also bringing sleep tracking to the lineup with watchOS 7. With fast charging, Apple Watch Series 6 owners would be able to quickly charge their wearable to 50-60% in a relatively quick time. Apple introduced fast charging with the iPhone X in 2017 that allows one to charge the device from 0-50% in just 30 minutes.

new color for Apple Watch — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 13, 2020

In another tweet, the leaker also suggests that the upcoming iPad Air 4 will be more expensive than the iPad Air 3. A previous rumor had also indicated that the upcoming iPad Air refresh would be more expensive than the outgoing model which is priced at $499.

$ 5X9 X＞6 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 13, 2020

Our Take

L0vetodream had previously claimed that Apple would not be launching the Apple Watch Series 6 this month. However, he now seems to be backtracking on that claim. If Apple announces the Apple Watch Series 6 later this week, it is unlikely that the company will wait until November to launch it. The company tends to put its devices up for pre-order within 48 hours of announcing them and then put them on sale a week later. It is likely that Apple will follow the same timeline for the Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air refresh as well.