Leak Claims iPad Air 4 Will Use A14 Chip, 8th Gen. iPad to use A12X

Ahead of Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event, leaker Evan Blass has shared some key details about the products that Apple is expected to announce at the event.

The leaker claims that the 4th gen iPad will be powered by Apple’s A14 chip and feature USB-C port. He does not mention anything about the design but other reports indicate the upcoming iPad Air refresh is going to come with an iPad Pro-like design. As for the eighth-generation iPad refresh, Evan says it will come with an A12X chip and Lightning connector. The upgrade to an A12X chip should lead to the new eighth-generation iPad offering a massive performance boost over the sixth and seventh-generation iPad, both of which use the A10X Fusion chip.

For the Apple Watch Series 6, Blass claims it will continue to come with an S4 chip which is a bit surprising. Apple has used the same S4 chip inside the Apple Watch for two years in a row and it would be an odd move for the company to use it for another year without any improvements. The wearable will be available in two sizes with the usual Wi-Fi and GPS variants. The low-cost Apple Watch SE is also going to be available in two sizes and in two different connectivity options.

Our Take

While Blass is a well-known and reliable leaker in the community, some of his claims regarding upcoming iPads are unlikely to be true. Apple is unlikely to use the iPad Air 4 to debut its 5nm A14 chip as that chip could be almost as fast as the A12Z Bionic chip inside the 2020 iPad Pro and Apple would definitely not want its cheaper iPad Air to outperform the iPad Pro lineup. Similarly, the jump to an A12X Bionic chip inside the eighth-generation iPad sounds like an upgrade that’s too good to be true. If anything, we could see Apple use an A12 chip inside its budget iPad this year.

You can find the steps on how to watch Apple’s Time Flies event live stream here and find its local start time in your timezone here.