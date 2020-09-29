Leak: iPhone 12 Will Feature 64GB Base Storage, 128GB Storage on iPhone 12 Pro

Initial rumors surrounding the iPhone 12 pointed to Apple doubling the base storage across the lineup. The Cupertino company has doubled the base storage across almost all its products starting with the 16-inch MacBook Pro last year. As per leaker Jon Prosser though, only the iPhone 12 Pro lineup will get double the base storage.

The leaker himself had previously claimed that the iPhone 12 lineup will start with 128GB of storage. However, based on the latest information that he has, Prosser claims that the iPhone 12 will continue to be available with a starting base storage of 64GB. Apart from this, it will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The more expensive iPhone 12 Pro lineup, however, will start from 128GB of base storage — double of the iPhone 11 Pro lineup. While not mentioned, the other two storage configurations of the device will likely include 256GB and 512GB.

Apple’s first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributers on October 5th The shipment includes: iPhone 12 mini 5.4

(Definitely the final marketing name)

-64/128/256 iPhone 12 6.1

-64/128/256 Event on October 13, as I mentioned before. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 29, 2020

Prosser also confirmed that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will indeed be marketed as the iPhone 12 mini corroborating recent leaks. He also says that Apple will start shipping out the first batch of iPhone 12 units to distributors on October 5th, with the device announcement event sent for October 13. The iPhone 12 lineup is expected to go on sale towards in the third week of October, with the iPhone 12 Pro launching in the first week of November.

All four iPhone 12 models this year are expected to feature OLED displays along with 5G connectivity, though Apple might keep mmWave 5G connectivity exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. There are also rumors of the LiDAR sensor, as seen on the 2020 iPad Pro, being exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro lineup.

The difference in base storage between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineup will further help Apple in differentiating between the two product lineup. Apple is likely to charge a small premium of anywhere between $49 to $69 for the upgrade from the 64GB to 128GB iPhone 12 as it currently does with the iPhone 11 lineup.