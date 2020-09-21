Leak: 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Could be Called iPhone 12 Mini

Apple had already confirmed earlier this year that its upcoming iPhone lineup will launch later than usual this year due to the ongoing pandemic. What the company did not confirm, however, was the naming scheme of the devices which the rumor mill has so far been referring to as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

As per reliable leaker @L0vetodream, Apple will indeed be marketing its upcoming iPhones under the iPhone 12 moniker. Apple is planning on launching four new iPhone models this year — two of them will go under the iPhone 12 branding while the other two will be under the iPhone 12 Pro branding. The smallest iPhone — the one that’s rumored to come with a 5.4-inch OLED display — is going to be called the iPhone 12 mini, while the 6.1-inch variant will be simply referred to as the iPhone 12. As for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, they will have display sizes of 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, respectively.

All four iPhone 12 models this year are expected to feature OLED displays along with 5G connectivity, though Apple might keep mmWave 5G connectivity exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. There are also rumors of the LiDAR sensor, as seen on the 2020 iPad Pro, being exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro lineup.

Apple is now expected to announce its 2020 iPhone lineup in mid-October and put them up for sale towards the end of the month. However, the launch of certain models could be delayed even further until the first or second week of November.

Our Take

The 2019 iPhone lineup was marketed under the iPhone 11 branding. Apple has always launched an ‘s’ refresh for its iPhone lineup after this and while the rumor mill has been referring to the 2020 iPhones as the iPhone 12, I don’t think that’s going to be the case. What do you think Apple will call its 2020 iPhone lineup — iPhone 11s or iPhone 12?