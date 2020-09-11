Low-cost Apple Watch Detailed: Series 4-like Design, No ECG

Apple is rumored to announce a low-cost Apple Watch as a Series 3 replacement at its ‘Time Flies’ event next week. While there have been quite a few leaks about the Apple Watch Series 6, the rumor mill has been pretty quiet about this low-cost Apple Watch from Apple. Leaker Jon Prosser today has shared some details about this upcoming wearable from Apple though.

As per Jon, the low-cost Apple Watch will be available in 40mm and 44mm variants and they carry the codenames ‘N140S’ and ‘N142S’. Apple will be offering the wearable in both GPS and Wi-Fi only flavors. While there’s no word on internals, Prosser claims the low-cost Apple Watch will have the same design as the Apple Watch Series 4, though it will miss out on some of its key features like Always-on display and ECG. It will also feature the M9 motion co-processor.

Apple Watch “SE?” (more affordable Apple Watch.) Codename: N140S

GPS 40mm

Codename: N140B

Cellular 40mm Codename: N142S

GPS 42mm

Codename: N142B

Cellular 42mm – Series 4 design

– No always-on display

– No ECG

– M9 chip Coming at the September 15th “Time Flies” Event. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 11, 2020

It looks like Apple is also looking to branch out its Apple Watch lineup into two. For hardware engineers, the Apple Watch Series 6 and low-cost Apple Watch are listed as Apple Watch Pro and Apple Watch. It is unclear if this is going to be the final marketing name of the upcoming wearables or not.

Our Take

The Apple Watch Series 3 is nearing its third-anniversary now. It is currently the cheapest offering in Apple’s wearable lineup and the company cannot continue to offer it because its internals is showing age. It is also not possible for Apple to sell the Apple Watch Series 5 at a reduced price tag of $199 as it packs a lot of premium features. Thus, a low-cost Apple Watch as a replacement for the Apple Watch Series 3 makes a lot of sense.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you think an Apple Watch Series 3 replacement at the same price point makes sense? Drop a comment and let us know!