Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Supplemental Update That Fixes iCloud, WiFi Issues

Apple has released a new supplemental update for macOS 10.15.6. The latest supplemental upgrade fixes performance improvement fixes bugs related to WiFi and iCloud issues.

There were some complaints of iCloud files, not syncing, and a bug that blocked Macs from automatically connecting to WiFi. The supplemental upgrade fixes both the issues. You can check for the update by heading over to System Preferences>Software Update. The update comes bearing a build number of 19G2531.

Apple had released a supplemental update to macOS Catalina 10.15.6 in August. The update squashed a bug that caused virtualization apps like VMware to crash. Furthermore, it also fixed an issue wherein 2020 iMac would appear washed out after waking from sleep. Apple advises all the macOS Catalina 10.15.6 users to install the update on their Mac. This might be the last update to macOS Catalina as Apple is expected to release macOS Big Sur very soon.

The macOS Big Sur comes with a refined user interface with a dock resembling that of the iPhone and iPad. It also comes with a Control Center that is heavily inspired by iOS Control Centre. The Control Center offers quick access to brightness, playback controls, and connectivity features.

macOS Big Sur also bakes in a revamped Notification Center with grouped notifications and widgets. Check out the best macOS Big Sur features. You also get a redesigned Maps app that lets you plan cycling and offers EV routes with increased precision. Apple announced macOS Big Sur at the WWDC 2020, and the public release is scheduled to happen very soon.