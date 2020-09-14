Report: Apple Watch Series 6 to feature Blood Oxygen Monitoring, Apple Silicon Macs Coming in November

Ahead of Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event tomorrow, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is out with a report detailing his expectations from the event. He claims that Apple will be launching the Apple Watch Series 6 at the event in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The wearable will feature a faster processor and blood oxygen monitoring.

Additionally, the report also states that Apple will be launching a new low-cost Apple Watch to take on offerings from Fitbit and other companies. This cheaper Apple Watch will replace the Series 3 in the company’s existing wearable lineup.

Apart from the new Apple Watch models, Apple will also launch an iPad Air refresh with a design that would be similar to the iPad Pro with slimmer bezels and no home button. To keep its price in check, the iPad Air refresh will use a slower processor than the iPad Pro and miss out on the ProMotion display as well. The iPad Pro lineup starts at $799 while the iPad Air lineup currently starts from $499. By offering largely the same features as the more expensive iPad Pro lineup, the report suggests Apple could end up having a winner in its hands for the holiday season with the upcoming iPad Air refresh.

Alongside these new hardware product launches, Apple will also announce the release date of iOS 14 and watchOS 7 to the public at its ‘Time Flies’ event tomorrow. It will also announce its Apple One service bundle with different tiers.

Looking forward, in November, Gurman expects Apple to announce its first Macs with Apple Silicon chips. AirTags and its over-ear headphones are also expected to be announced before the end of this year.

What are your expectations from Apple’s event tomorrow? Do you think the company will also announce the AirTags at its event or delay its launch until November?

Apple will be live-streaming its ‘Time Flies’ event tomorrow and you can watch it live on YouTube. Also, make sure to read what announcements Apple is expected to make to get an overview of the event.