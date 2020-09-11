Rumor: Apple Card Might Expand to International Markets by the End of This Year

Apple Card is currently available only in the United States. However, there have been rumors in the past suggesting that Apple Card may launch in other markets soon. Although, those reports seemed to be vague. A new report from MacRumors sheds more details on Apple Card’s expansion to regions outside the US.

According to the publication, an unnamed source claiming to be close to an Australian bank that is involved in supporting Apple Card has claimed that the card will be launching in multiple new regions by the end of this year. The source suggests that Apple might launch Apple Card in Australia around the time when it releases iOS 14.1 or iOS 14.2.

Apple has recently posted job openings for several new Apple Card Product Manager roles involving “working with external partners such as payment networks, bank issuers, and other players.” Currently, Goldman Sachs is Apple’s only partner for Apple Card. So, the job posting suggests that Apple might be thinking about collaborating with other banks in the US for the issuance of Apple Card, or it might be looking to collaborate with banks outside the US for expanding Apple Card’s availability around the globe.

Last but not the least, a code referring to GDPR for Apple Card was found in iOS 14 Beta 8. GDPR is an abbreviation for General Data Protection Regulation in the EU law on data protection and privacy. This suggests that Apple might be working on launching Apple Card in the European region.

Apple is holding an event on 15th September, where the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 6 and new iPads. Apple could take advantage of this event to announce the expansion of Apple Card outside the US. If not, the brand might announce the launch of Apple Card in other regions during the launch of the iPhone 12, which is expected to take place in October.

Our Take

Apple Card has quickly gained traction in the US thanks to the assistance that it has offered to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that Apple Card is a hit, it makes sense for Apple to expand its services to other markets. Most of the customers who are already invested in Apple’s ecosystem would want to use it once it lands in their countries.