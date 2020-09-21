You Can Now Set Gmail as Your Default Email Client on iOS 14

Google has updated Gmail for iOS and iPadOS with the ability to set it as the default email client.

One of the biggest features of iOS 14 is the ability to change the default web browser and email client from Safari and Mail to any third-party app. However, not all existing browsers and email apps can be set as default apps. App developers must update their apps for iOS for the operating system to consider them as a potential “default” browser or email app.

Most popular browsers, such as Chrome, Edge, and Firefox have been updated to suit iOS’ new feature. A few email clients such as Microsoft Outlook, Spark, and Hey have also been updated to be set as default email clients. However, Gmail for iOS was not updated to support this new feature. Therefore, it was not possible to set Gmail as a default email client on iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

Well, that changes today. Google has now updated Gmail for iOS and iPadOS to version 6.0.200825 with the ability to set it as a default email client. Once you update Gmail and open the app, it will prompt you to set the app as your default email client. You can also set Gmail as your default email app by going to Setting > Gmail and choosing it as the ‘Default Mail App.’

However, you should know that there is a bug in iOS 14 that resets the default web browser and email client to Safari and Mail after the device restarts. Hopefully, Apple will fix this issue with a software update soon.

We Want to Hear from You

While Gmail can now be set as your default email client, which email client would you choose as your default between Gmail and Mail? Do let us know in the comments section below.