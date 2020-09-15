Spotify Cries Foul, Says Apple One Bundle Will Cause ‘Irreparable Harm to Developers’

At today’s event, Apple announced the Apple One subscription bundle. The subscription bundle is offered in three tiers and you can save money by subscribing at a combined monthly price. The Apple One announcement has ruffled some feathers.

Spotify has issued a statement calling out Apple’s anti-competitive behavior. The music streaming giant has asked the stakeholders to stop Apple before it causes “irreparable harm to developers.”

Once again, Apple is using its dominant position and unfair practices to disadvantage competitors and deprive consumers by favoring its own services. We call on competition authorities to act urgently to restrict Apple’s anti-competitive behavior, which if left unchecked, will cause irreparable harm to the developer community and threaten our collective freedoms to listen, learn, create, and connect.

Apple One is available in three tiers, namely, Apple One Individual Plan, Family Plan, and Premier Plan. In an individual plan, you will get Apple Music, Apple TV+, 50GB iCloud storage, and an Apple Arcade subscription for $14.95/month. The family tier offers 200GB iCloud storage. You can share the plan with up to six members, and is priced at $19.95/month. The Apple One Premier Plan, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Fitness+ for just $29.95/month.

Our Take

This is not the first time Spotify is upset with Apple. The music streaming giant has fiercely advocated against 30 percent App Store fees. Apple charges Spotify 30 percent fees for the first year and 15 percent for additional years. We feel that Spotify is now shifting the goalpost from App Store commissions to the Apple One subscription bundle. Apple is at liberty to price its services and this only makes it more affordable for customers.