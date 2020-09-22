These Apps Save You Time and Money, While Also Saving Your Sanity

During the pandemic, technology has certainly been a blessing. It has helped us stay connected, while also letting us keep doing our jobs. And fortunately there are more and more apps popping up making our lives easier, and we’ve rounded up some of the best helpful apps on the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub to save you time, money and sanity during this unprecedented time.

LingvaNex Translator: Lifetime Subscription (Desktop and Mobile Bundle)

Ever dreamed of having your own translator right in your pocket? Enter the LingvaNex Translator — the app that lets you read, write, and speak over 112 languages, translating everything from websites to documents on a wide range of platforms. Once named the #1 product of the week on Product Hunt, a lifetime subscription to this handy app even lets you speak and translate your voice so you can communicate easily forever.

Buy now: $79.99, 80% off the usual MSRP of $399 on the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub

Speechify Audio Reader: 1-Year Subscription

Got a long list of books you’ve been meaning to read during quarantine? Let Speechify Audio Reader help, turning any text to an audiobook. This one year subscription allows you to read faster, retain more information and save precious time, all while letting you sit back and let Speechify tell the story. Just scan a book, import a PDF or download it from your files and listen while you cook, work out or take a walk.

Buy now: $39.99, 89% off the usual MSRP of $390 on the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub

The Social Distancing Lifetime Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone Language Learning

Interested in learning things with all this extra time at home? The Social Distancing Lifetime Bundle gives you lifetime subscriptions to three trusted apps — 12min Premium Micro Book Library, Rosetta Stone Unlimited Access and KeepSolid VPN Unlimited. Learn new topics in 12 minutes with 12min Premium Micro Book Library and start speaking 24 new languages on Rosetta Stone, all while knowing your internet activity is safe thanks to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited.

Buy now: $199, 76% off the usual MSRP of $844 on the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub