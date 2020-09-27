Top 15+ Apple Watch Series 6 Tips and Tricks

The new Apple Watch Series 6 brings about some pretty sweet upgrades over the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5. Not only is it faster but the smartwatch can now also track your blood oxygen levels, sleep, and much more. If you have just purchased a new Apple Watch Series 6, check out some of the tips and tricks for it that will help you in using it to the fullest and discover all its features.

Some of the improvements and changes that Apple has made with the Apple Watch Series 6 are obvious, while others are not so obvious. Below, we have compiled some useful tips and tricks and highlighted features of the Apple Watch Series 6 that you might miss otherwise.

Apple Watch Series 6 Tips and Tricks

1. Use the Stock Charger

Unlike previous Apple Watch models, the Apple Watch Series 6 comes with fast charge support. This allows the wearable to charge from 0-50 percent in just 40 minutes while a full charge takes around 1.5 hours. To enjoy the full charging speed on your Apple Watch though, it is important that you use the stock charger along with a 10W power adapter for the device. This is important as third-party wireless chargers in the market can only charge the Apple Watch at a maximum speed of 2.5W.

2. Enhanced Always-On Display

Like the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 before it, the Apple Watch Series 6 also comes with always-on display support. The good thing is that Apple has improved its always-on display implementation and made it 2.5x times brighter. This means the content on the always-on display is going to be easily readable than before especially when you are out and about.

That’s not it though. Apple has also improved the always-on display mode and now allows users to directly access the Notification Center, Control Center, and tap on complications without having to wake up the display of the wearable.

3. Always-On Altimeter

Apple is using a new altimeter on the Apple Watch Series 6 that provides real-time elevation data. This is possible due to the company using a more power-efficient altimeter that can also take data from GPS and Wi-Fi networks. This not only makes the new altimeter more accurate — it can detect changes as small as one foot, it is also more power-efficient. Thanks to these improvements, you can get real-time data from the altimeter as a complication on a watch face or as a workout metric on your Apple Watch Series 6.

4. Raise to Speak to Siri

Siri might not be as smart as Google Assistant or Alexa but you can still use it to set reminders and get other tasks done in a jiffy. Apple also makes it extremely convenient to talk to Siri. Whenever you need to trigger the assistant, simply raise your wrist and say “Hey Siri” and start speaking to the assistant. This reduces the friction in talking to a virtual assistant and improves its usefulness.

5. Deliver Notifications Quietly on Apple Watch

You can choose to deliver notifications directly to the Notification Center for certain apps. This won’t alert you when you get a new notification. This setting is synced with the iPhone as well. This is important if you receive a lot of notification on a daily basis. Not every notification is important and your Apple Watch does not need to buzz for all of them.

Next time you want a notification to be delivered silently, swipe left on its notification on your Apple Watch and tap on the menu button. Then select Deliver Quietly option. If you change your mind, you can go in later and switch to Delivery Prominently.

6. Use Apple Watch as Camera Remote

Open the Camera app on your Apple Watch and it will instantly fire up the Camera on your iPhone. You can then tap on the shutter button on Apple Watch to take a picture or use the timer.

7. Use Theater Mode

There are times when you don’t want your Apple Watch to light up every time you move your hand or when you get a call or notification. Swipe up to access Control Center and tap on the Theater Mode icon to enable it. Granted a lot of us have not gone to a movie hall in a few months now but this is a useful mode to have even when you are in a super important meeting or video call.

8. Ring Your iPhone

Have your iPhone in silent mode and can’t find where you last kept it? You can use your Apple Watch to ping it. Open the Control Center on your Apple Watch Series 6 and tap on the iPhone button to ping it. Your iPhone will then make a sound — even if it is silent mode — thereby allowing you to easily find it.

9. Cover Your Apple Watch to Mute

When your Apple Watch is buzzing, making a sound, or if it has lit up at a bad time, just cover your it with your palm to mute the sound, haptic feedback, or to just turn off the screen.

10. Hide Watch Apps

You can choose to hide or disable any Watch app even if you’ve enabled the option to sync all available Watch apps. Open the Watch app, find the app in question and then turn off the Show App on Apple Watch option.

11. Handwash Detection

Given the current scenario, it is important that one washes their hands frequently. Your Apple Watch can help you in this regard as it can remind you periodically to wash your hands as well as when you come back home.

The Handwash detection feature will require you to wash your hands for 20 seconds. If you stop washing your hands before that, your watch will give you a haptic feedback to encourage you to continue washing your hands. It is not easy to fool the feature as well since Apple uses the microphone to listen to the sound of running water along with another advanced algorithm to determine if you are washing your hands or not.

12. Translate Languages Using Siri

You no longer need to use your iPhone to quickly translate languages as you can do it using Siri on your Apple Watch as well.

You can quickly trigger Siri and ask for language conversion. Opt for the Apple Watch’s microphone to dictate words and sentences and ask Siri to convert it to another language (from the set of supported languages).

As of now, Siri on Apple Watch supports 10 languages including Spanish, English, Japanese, Arabic, Chinese, and Russian.

13. Run Siri Shortcuts

Apple has brought Siri Shortcuts to watchOS 7 so now you can now directly run Siri Shortcuts right from your Apple Watch. You can even add Siri Shortcuts actions as a complication your watch face to quickly trigger them right from your wrist.

14. Use Siri to Announce Messages

This can be handy in certain situations. With watchOS 7 and on Apple Watch Series 6, you can have Siri read out messages when 2nd generation AirPods and some beats headphones are connected to your iPhone. Simply open the Control Centre and use the Announce Messages toggle to use the function.

15. Third-Party Watch Bands

Changing the watch bands on the Apple Watch Series 6 is extremely easy and if it was not already clear, you can use third-party watch bands as well. This is because Apple uses the same locking mechanism as regular watches so you basically have access to unlimited watch bands to pick from.

16. Measure your Blood Oxygen Levels

Apple has included a new blood oxygen monitoring sensor in the Apple Watch Series 6. There’s a new Blood Oxygen app to go along with it that you can use to measure your blood oxygen app. Before you can use the blood oxygen sensor though, you will have to set it up. For this, open the Health app on your iPhone where you should automatically get the prompt to set up the blood oxygen app. If not, go to the Browse tab followed by Respiratory > Blood Oxygen > Set up Blood Oxygen. After this, you can open the Blood Oxygen app to measure the blood oxygen levels using your Apple Watch.

Whenever you take a measurement, ensure that the watch is sitting snuggly on your wrist. Do note that the blood oxygen app on the Apple Watch Series 6 is currently only available in selected regions.

17. Customize Your Fitness Goals

With watchOS 7, Apple is finally allowing users to customize their Stand hours and Exercise minutes. So, if you want to set your fitness goals higher than others, you can set your own Stand hours and Exercise minutes goals.

What are your favorite Apple Watch Series 6 tips and tricks? Drop a comment and do share them with our readers!