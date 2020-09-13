Apple’s September 15 Event: How to Watch It Live

Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event later this week is going to be pretty packed even though the iPhone 12 lineup is not expected to be announced at the event. Rumors suggest we could see Apple announce the Apple Watch Series 6, a major iPad Air refresh, a low-cost Apple Watch Series 3 replacement, Apple One subscription service bundle, and more. Apple is going to live stream the event so you can watch the company announce these products live as well.

Like every other company, Apple has also been forced to hold its events completely online due to the ongoing pandemic. While Apple has always live-streamed its product events, the company has now started streaming them on YouTube as well so that more people can watch them from the comfort of their home. Previously, one was forced to use Safari or other workarounds to watch the live stream of an Apple event but with YouTube streaming available, that’s no longer the case. If you are excited about Apple’s upcoming Time Flies event and want to watch it live, check out how you can do so below.

When Does Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ Event Start on September 15th?

Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event is scheduled to start from 10:00 a.m. PDT on September 15th. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park. Find Apple’s Time Flies event’s local start time in your timezone here.

How to Watch Apple’s September 15 Event Live

YouTube

This is the best way to catch Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event on September 15th irrespective of which platform you use. The company has already made a video listing on its YouTube page and you can use the ‘Set Reminder’ function to remind you about the keynote before it starts.

In case you don’t want to use YouTube, there are other options as well which you can find below.

Windows 10

Windows users can also live stream the event on their PC officially. But there’s a limitation. You can only do it if only on the Microsoft Edge browser which comes with Windows 10.

If you’re on Windows 10, then point Microsoft Edge to the following URL – https://www.apple.com/apple-events/

Apple TV

If you own an Apple TV, you can use the Events app on the streaming box to catch the September 15th event live. Simply go to the Watch Now category and select the ‘Time Flies’ event from the list.

iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch

Mac

You can go to Apple’s live stream page to catch the September 15th ‘Time Flies’ event live. However, make sure that your iPhone is running iOS 10 or newer.

You can always go to Apple’s live stream page in Safari to catch the event live stream as well.

Which Apple product are you looking forward to being announced at Apple’s event later this week? Drop a comment and let us know!