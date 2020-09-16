watchOS 7 Download Available Now

Apple has released the final version of watchOS 7 to the general public across the globe. The new version of the OS is now available to download for all the compatible Apple Watches. Find out which Apple Watches are eligible for watchOS 7 and how to download the new version of the OS on your Apple Watch in this article.

Apple had revealed watchOS 7 at the WWDC event that was held in June this year. After showcasing the new version of watchOS, the Cupertino-based tech giant had released five beta builds of the new firmware to developers and beta testers. And today, the brand has finally released the final version of watchOS 7 to the public.

watchOS 7 brings a plethora of new features to the table, which offer improved usability, wider customizations, better health tracking, improved privacy, and some great features for the disabled people. Here are a few new features of watchOS 7 to name.

New Watch Faces and Wider Watch Face Customizations

Apple is bringing more customizability to watch faces, and you can add complications from as many apps as they want. The company is offering a way to discover complications and you can even share your custom watch faces with other Apple Watch users through Messages or email. More than one complication from a single app can be added to a watch face. Watch faces can be discovered from links, websites, and even social media channels.

Existing watch faces have been updated as well to offer greater customizability. You can add apps and complications to watch faces to create your own versions. New complications include Camera Remote, Sleep, and Shortcuts. The Chronograph Pro watch face now includes a tachymeter to calculate speed based on time and distance traveled. The Photos watch face allows adding filters to selected images, while the X-Large watch face now has an option to add a complication.

Sleep Tracking

This is probably the most important feature that Apple introduced with watchOS 7. This feature automatically measures your sleep time through accelerometer and gyro information and offers insightful data such as sleep quality, sleep goal completion, a period when a user was awake, average sleep time, and average time in bed. It shows sleep record over a period of time such as a week or a month. All the data is encrypted and synced between compatible devices that are tied to the same iCloud account.

You can set their sleep and wake time schedules, and create pre-bedtime routines to meet their sleep goals. The Wind Down feature helps a user prepare for sleep, while routines in the Home app can help turning the lights off so that an Apple Watch user can gently go to sleep. Silent alarms help you in waking up, and shows important information such as battery level. If the Apple Watch battery level is low, watchOS 7 will also remind you to charge the Apple Watch within an hour of bedtime.

Fitness App, Workout Types, Mobility Metrics

The Workout app can now measure four new workout types: Cooldown, Core Training, Dance, and Functional Strength Training. It uses data from the Apple Watch’s accelerometer, gyrosensor, and the heart rate monitor to accurately measure these workouts. watchOS 7 will also support four new Dance types: Bollywood, Cardio, Hip-Hop, and Latin.

The redesigned activity app on the Apple Watch and the iPhone is now called Fitness, and it shows all types of activities, activity trends, awards, and workouts in a simple layout. Users can even compare their activity and workout metrics with other Apple Watch users using the new app.

The new Health app inside watchOS 7 shows various mobility metrics such as asymmetry, low-range cardio fitness, six-minute walk distances, stair ascend and descend speeds, and walking speed. These metrics are quite helpful for doctors and health professionals to check up on a patient’s ability to move easily and safely.

Automatic Hand Wash Detection

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become inherently important to stay clean and wash hands regularly to stay free from germs and viruses. With watchOS 7, Apple has started automatically detecting if you are washing your hands with the help of hand movements, audio from the microphone, and on-device machine learning.

The watch then initiates a 20-second countdown timer. If you stop washing hands earlier than 20 seconds, the Apple Watch reminds you to wash hands for a bit longer to meet the goal. watchOS 7 also reminds you to regularly wash your hands. It also shows you a report that includes the frequency and duration of your handwashing.

Siri For Language Translation, Announcing Messages

Apple is introducing its own language translation feature with iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and watchOS 7. There’s no dedicated app on watchOS 7, but you can quickly use Siri for language conversion. You can use the Apple Watch’s microphone to dictate words and sentences and ask Siri to convert it to another language (from the set of supported languages). All the dictation is handled on the device through the Apple Neural Engine.

Siri can also be used to announce incoming messages on the Apple Watch running watchOS 7. The Shortcuts app is also available on the Apple Watch starting with watchOS 7, and you can use it as a complication on any of the watch faces.

Improved Privacy

Continuing on Apple’s focus on user data privacy, Apple claims that all of your activity, fitness, and health-related data is encrypted on the device or in iCloud. Your data is always in your control with watchOS 7.

watchOS 7 Compatibility

watchOS 7 is available for these Apple Watches:

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Read: How to install watchOS 7 on your Apple Watch right now

Download watchOS 7

Your Apple Watch should automatically notify you regarding the availability of watchOS 7 and prompt you to update to the new version of the OS. However, it usually takes some time for the Apple Watch to detect the availability of the new OS and notify you about it. And if you don’t want to wait, you can check for the software update manually, either from your phone or the watch itself.

If you want to check for the update using your phone, keep your Apple Watch on the charger, go to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, navigate to My Watch > General > Software Update, and you’ll be able to see watchOS 7 available to download. Tap on the ‘Download’ button and the new version of the OS will be downloaded and installed on your Apple Watch automatically.

If you want to check for the update from the Apple Watch itself, make sure that your Apple Watch is connected to a Wi-Fi network, open the Settings app on your Apple Watch, navigate to General > Software, and you’ll be able to see watchOS 7 available to download. Tap on the ‘Download’ button and watchOS 7 should be downloaded and installed on your smartwatch automatically.