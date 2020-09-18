Which Apple Watch Series 6 Size Should You Buy — 40mm or 44mm?

Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 6 at the Time Flies event that was held this week. The new Apple Watch offers every feature that one could dream of from a smartwatch of this era, and it is undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches you can buy in the market right now. If you are planning to buy the Apple Watch Series 6, you should know that it is available in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm. So, what is the difference between the two case sizes, and which one should you buy? Find it out here.

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm vs 44mm: Which Case Size Should You Buy?

Before discussing which case size of the Apple Watch Series 6 suits you best, let us have a look at the prices of both the case size variants and while we are it let us also have a look at the differences in their specifications.

Price

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS-only – Start at $399

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS + Cellular – start at $499

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS-only – Start at $429

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS + Cellular – Starts at $529

Case Dimensions and Weight

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm – 40mm(H) x 34mm (W) x 10.4mm (D); 30.5g weight

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm – 44mm (H) x 38mm (W) x 10.4mm (D); 36.5g weight

Display Size

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm – 1.57-inch (759 sq mm display area); 494 x 324 pixels resolution

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm – 1.78-inch (977 sq mm display area); 448 x 368 pixels resolution

Claimed Battery Life

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm – 18 hours

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm – 18 hours

Note: The rest of the specifications of both sizes of the Apple Watch Series 6 remain the same.

General Case Size Guidelines

We think analyzing which case size of the Apple Watch Series 6 looks best on your wrist should be the most important factor for you while choosing between the two case sizes. Of course, factors such as display size and price tag matter but we think those factors aren’t as important as the compatibility of the smartwatch on your wrist. And why is that?

Well, you look at your smartwatch plenty of times throughout the day and it is important that it doesn’t look ugly on your wrist. If you don’t like the way it looks on your wrist, you’ll doubt your choice every time you look at the watch and it will be sour user experience.

Moreover, both versions of the Apple Watch Series 6 have a similar feature set. So, don’t buy a smaller case size version of the Apple Watch Series 6 because it is cheaper, and similarly, don’t buy a larger case size version of the smartwatch because it offers better hardware. Choose the case size that looks the best on your wrist.

Who Should Buy Apple Watch Series 6 40mm?

The 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6 suits better on smaller wrists. How small though? Well, according to Apple, the 40mm version will fit wrist sizes from 130mm to 200mm. This version of the Apple Watch is best suited for people with a lighter build, especially females.

The 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6 has a 25% smaller display compared to the 44mm version. Therefore, you might have to scroll through the screen slightly more to check out lengthy content compared to the 44mm version. However, the display on the 40mm version will show you the same amount of information on the watch face and most other menus as the display of the 44mm version. So, we think the smaller display size shouldn’t make much difference in day to day usage and it should not be a deal-breaker for you.

One of the main concerns with the earlier generations of the Apple Watch was that the smaller case size variants offered lesser battery backup than the larger case size versions. Therefore, many people ended up buying a larger case size variant of those smartwatches even if the smaller case size variant would have suited better on their wrists.

Fortunately, that is not the case with the Apple Watch Series 6. While Apple has not revealed the battery capacity of either case size variants of the smartwatch, it is claiming that both the case size variants of the Apple Watch Series 6 will offer an 18-hour battery backup. So, if the 40mm version looks better on your wrist, you can go for it without worrying about the battery life.

Who Should Buy Apple Watch Series 6 44mm?

The 44mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6 will look better on larger wrists. According to Apple, the 44mm version will fit comfortably on wrists measuring from 140mm to 220mm. This version of the Apple Watch Series 6 is best suited for males, especially for people with a bigger build.

With a 25% larger display compared to the 40mm version, one can go through lengthy content on the display of the 44mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6 without having to scroll too much, making it easier for you to operate the watch. The larger display is also more noticeable to people from a distance, making it much more appealing aesthetically.

The 44mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6 is $30 costlier than the 40mm version. However, we think that a slight increase in the price wouldn’t matter to a person who is shelling above $399 on a smartwatch.

The bottom line is that there isn’t much difference between the 40mm and 44mm versions of Apple Watch Series 6 in terms of features. Both the smartwatches will offer you similar user experience in day to day usage. Now you have to choose the case size of the Apple Watch Series 6 that looks better on your wrist.

We think it would be a wise choice for you to go to an Apple Store and try out both the case size variants of the Apple Watch Series 6 before buying one because you can’t say for sure which one will suit your wrist better unless and until you try them out in real life.