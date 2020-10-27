Deal: AirPods Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro Discounted to Their Lowest Prices Ever

Amazon has discounted the AirPods Pro to its lowest-ever price of $199. The wireless earbuds retail for $249, though Amazon usually has them for around $220-$230.

The $199 price tag for the AirPods is among the lowest we have ever seen. This is a deal that you cannot miss and one that you must pull the trigger on if you have been looking to buy the AirPods Pro for a long time.

The regular AirPods are also on discount on Amazon. The variant with the wired charging case usually retails for $159 but Amazon has currently discounted it to $129 ($30 off). The model with the wireless charging case sees a bigger $39.01 discount that brings its price down to $159.99 from $199.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has also been discounted to its lowest price ever by Amazon. The base variant of the machine with a Core i7 processor, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 5300M GPU is available for $2,149, down by $250 from its retail price of $2,399. The top-end 1TB configuration with a Core i9 processor sees a bigger discount of $350 that drops its price to $2,449 which is among the lowest-ever we have tracked for this machine.

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.