Deal: AirPods Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro Discounted to Their Lowest Prices Ever

Posted by Rajesh Pandey on Oct 27, 2020 in AirPods Pro, Deals
AirPods Pro

Amazon has discounted the AirPods Pro to its lowest-ever price of $199. The wireless earbuds retail for $249, though Amazon usually has them for around $220-$230.

The $199 price tag for the AirPods is among the lowest we have ever seen. This is a deal that you cannot miss and one that you must pull the trigger on if you have been looking to buy the AirPods Pro for a long time.

Deal [Amazon]

The regular AirPods are also on discount on Amazon. The variant with the wired charging case usually retails for $159 but Amazon has currently discounted it to $129 ($30 off). The model with the wireless charging case sees a bigger $39.01 discount that brings its price down to $159.99 from $199.

Deal [Amazon]

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has also been discounted to its lowest price ever by Amazon. The base variant of the machine with a Core i7 processor, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 5300M GPU is available for $2,149, down by $250 from its retail price of $2,399. The top-end 1TB configuration with a Core i9 processor sees a bigger discount of $350 that drops its price to $2,449 which is among the lowest-ever we have tracked for this machine.

Deal [Amazon]

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.