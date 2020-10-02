App Store Generated Nearly Twice the Revenue of Google Play Despite Fewer Downloads in Q3 2020

A Sensor Tower report claims that user spending on the App Store for Q3 of 2020 was almost double of Google Play Store. While the App Store generated $19 billion in revenue after a growth of 31 percent YoY, Google Play lagged behind with a revenue of $10.3 billion despite registering a higher growth rate of 33.8 percent YoY.

In total, 36.5 billion apps were downloaded from both app stores in the last quarter, with 8.2 billion of them coming from the App Store. This means the Google Play Store accounted for 21.6 billion downloads in Q3 which is three times more than that of the App Store. Despite that though, it only managed to generate about half the revenue of the App Store.

Spending on mobile games also grew by 26.7 percent YoY to reach $20.9 billion worldwide, with the App Store alone generating more than half the revenue at $12.4 billion. Tencent’s Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile were the top-grossing games in terms of revenue, with Niantic’s Pokémon Go coming in at third position after a 33 percent increasing in consumer spending.

Interestingly, the report notes that first-time mobile game installs actually dropped on the App Store from 2.4 billion in Q3 2019 to 2.3 billion in Q3 2020. This overall decline primarily happened due to lesser game installs from the Chinese App Store which can be attributed to Apple removing thousands of games from the region to meet local norms.

In terms of revenue, TikTok topped the list despite being banned in India and a ban looming on it in the United States as well. Consumer spending in the app grew a staggering 800 percent from 2019. The app also saw its install base grow by 8 percent in Q3 2020. YouTube came in second overall as well as on the App Store and registered a 59 percent growth in its revenue. Zoom, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram were the other top five apps in terms of downloads across both the app stores.

With more people sitting at home, they are using their phones more which in turn means higher spending on apps and games. How was your spending changed in apps and games due to the ongoing pandemic?