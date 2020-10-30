Apple Launches AirPods Pro Service Program for Crackling or Static Sounds and ANC Issues

Apple has launched a new service program for the AirPods Pro for units that might have crackling or static sound issues and on which Active Noise Cancellation is not working properly.

The company says on its service program page that some AirPods Pro units manufactured before October 2020 are a part of this program. This means that even if you purchased the AirPods Pro on launch day and if it exhibits any of the issues mentioned below, then it is a part of the repair program.

Apple says that affected AirPods Pro units may show one of the following issues:

Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise, or while talking on the phone

Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise

If you think your AirPods Pro has one or both the issues, you can take it to your nearest Apple service center and get it replaced for free. Apple will examine the AirPods Pro first to determine if they are eligible for the program or not and then replace the affected unit.

The AirPods Pro service program is applicable worldwide and will also cover units that are out of warranty. The service program will run for the foreseeable future but Apple notes the program will only cover affected AirPods Pro units for two years from their first retail sale.