Apple Removing the Browser App That Made It Possible to Play Stadia on iOS

It is no secret that game streaming services are running into problems with Apple’s App Store policy. Recently a new app promised to offer Google Stadia cloud gaming service on iOS and Guess what? Apple has removed the app from the App Store.

Google Stadia developer Zachary Knox took to Discord and announced the “bad news.” He also advised, “if you want to use the App Store release of Stadium, download it now.” App Store rules specify that cloud gaming service should put up each game separately. This allows Apple to have better control over the games and in-app purchases.

Cloud Gaming services, including Microsoft’s xCloud, Google Stadia, and GeForce, are not available on App Store. Stadium found a workaround and made it easier for users to stream games via a web browser. Apple explicitly mentions that developers can use the Internet and web browser apps to access users outside the App Store. Apple is seemingly unhappy by the move and has banned the Stadium app.

Apple cited objection over how the app is “extending WebKit with native APIs to connect with Bluetooth.” Stadium uses WebKit in order to connect with Stadia’s Bluetooth controllers. However, App Store guidelines disallow web-based games from doing so.

Despite the setback, Knox is not angry with Apple. Knox’s Reddit post read as follows “They didn’t want their native frameworks and WebKit interacting how I had them working.” He also added that the app has already been downloaded 15,000 times, and the existing users will be able to use the app even after it is removed.

Our Take

A majority of cloud-based game streaming services use web app for game streaming on iOS. In other words, this could be a big blow to game streaming services like Google Stadia. Currently, Stadia is not available on iOS. This makes us wonder whether Apple’s recent change in App Store policies is a one-way street.