Apple Could Be Working on 2020 16-inch MacBook Pro Refresh

Apple’s laptops come loaded with Bootcamp. It is a utility to install Windows operating system on your MacBook. The Cupertino-based tech giant released a new update for Bootcamp utility last week. The changelog for this update of Bootcamp hints towards a launch of a new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The changelog for the latest update of Bootcamp states —

Improves audio recording quality when using the built-in microphone

Fixes a stability issue that could occur during heavy CPU load on 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019 and 2020) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020)

As you can see, Apple mentions a 2020-version of 16-inch MacBook Pro. Now, the 16-inch MacBook Pro was launched in 2019. And a 2020-version of the laptop hasn’t been launched yet. Sure, Apple introduced a more powerful GPU as an option in 16-inch MacBook Pro this year. But that model of that laptop is still referred to as the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro.

So, it is possible that Apple has mistakenly spilt the beans on the upcoming version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro by mentioning it in the changelog of Bootcamp’s update. Since the changelog mentions “16-inch MacBook Pro (2020),” it is most likely that the new version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro will drop before the year ends to justify the 2020 moniker in the name.

The current-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro uses 9th-generation Intel CPUs, whereas, the current-generation of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch run on 10th-generation Intel SoCs (there is also 8th generation Intel CPU on offer though). So, it is possible that Apple might upgrade the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 10th-generation Intel processors in its next release.

That being said, there hasn’t been any other leak or rumour regarding a new 16-inch MacBook Pro. So the possibility that Apple will launch a 2020-version of 16-inch MacBook Pro should be taken with a pinch of salt. In fact, the word on the street is that the iMac refresh was the last Intel-powered Mac. But there hasn’t been any confirmation regarding it. Who knows, Apple might just release a refreshed version of 16-inch MacBook Pro until the Apple silicon powered version of laptop arrives.

Apple is said to hold an event on 17th November where it is expected to launch the first Apple silicon powered MacBook. If Apple is to launch a new 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2020, it should launch at the 17th November event.

