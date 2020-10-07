Apple Event Hashtag on Twitter Gets a New Custom Apple Logo

Yesterday Apple announced and sent invites for the “Hi, Speed” event. The event is scheduled for October 13th. Apple has customized the #AppleEvent hashtag with an Apple Logo that includes orange and shades of blue from the “Hi, Speed” event invites.

According to Hashflag Archive, the new #AppleEvent emoji will be live till October 13th, i.e the day of the event. This is not the first time Apple has added a customized logo for the #AppleEvent hashtag. Last month the custom #AppleEvent logo was live even before the event was announced. This time around the hashtag logo went live a day after Apple announced the event.

High speeds here we come. #AppleEvent is official on October 13. pic.twitter.com/t0IEfDegXr — Jake Krol (@Jake31Krol) October 6, 2020

Apple’s “Hi, Speed” event takes place on October 13th. Just like all the events this year, the “Hi, Speed” will also be virtual-only and live-streamed from Apple Park starting from 10:00 a.m PDT. Apple is expected to pull the wraps from iPhone 12 series, AirTags and AirStudio. Last month, the company announced iOS 14, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, new iPad Air, and iPad 8 at the “Time Flies” event.

Our Take

In all likelihood, Apple is referring to 5G speeds in the “Hi, Speed.” tagline. The iPhone 12 series is rumored to feature 5G and can potentially offer gigabit+ speeds. Furthermore, it might also refer to the A14 Bionic chip on iPhone 12 series. Interestingly, the A14 Bionic already powers the new iPad Air and offers a 30 percent increase in performance as opposed to its predecessor.

The iPhone 12 series is expected to consist of four models. This includes a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the top of the line 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro. The upcoming iPhones have been leaked extensively and here is what to expect at the upcoming “Hi, Speed.” event.