Apple Executive Says Face ID Can Work With Masks But Compromises Security

The upcoming iPhone 12 series is expected to feature the A14 Bionic chipset. And today, Tim Millet, Vice President of Platform Architecture at Apple, has talked about a few things regarding the new SoC, in an interview with a German news outlet, Stern. Along with it, Tim has also revealed challenges and solutions for Face ID authentication with the use of face masks.

The A14 Bionic chipset from Apple made its debut with the launch of the new iPad Air. This new SoC is based on a 5nm fabrication process and it features 6-core CPU and a 4-core GPU. The Cupertino-based tech giant is promising that the A14 Bionic offers 40% faster CPU performance and 30% faster GPU performance compared to the A12 SoC.

According to Tim, the A14 Bionic offers exceptional machine learning capability. He says, “It takes my breath away when I see what people can do with the A14 Bionic chip.” He also added that hardware and software teams work together at Apple, unlike many other companies, and that is what increases the performance of the processor even further.

Tim also talked about how the usage of face masks during this COVID-19 pandemic has affected the usage of Face ID. If you have an Apple device with Face ID, you know that Face ID can’t scan your face if you are wearing a face mask and thereby, can’t unlock the phone, which has forced people to use pin code to unlock the phone. And that has made unlocking the iPhone during this pandemic a cumbersome task.

According to Tim, Apple can think of techniques that don’t involve the part of the face that is covered by the mask during the Face ID authentication so that people can use Face ID while wearing masks. But he says that it would reduce the scanning accuracy, making the Face ID less secure.

It sounds like he is hinting that the iPhone 12 series might come with a fingerprint scanner to make it easier for people to unlock the phone when wearing masks. But that is just our hunch.

Apple is holding back many details of the A14 Bionic. And we think the brand is keeping those details undercover to reveal them during the iPhone 12 series launch event as the brand would have to talk something about the new chipset during the launch. Speaking of, the iPhone 12 series is expected to launch sometime this month. Stay tuned for more details.