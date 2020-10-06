Apple Announces iPhone 12 Event for October 13

Apple today sent out press invites for its iPhone 12 event scheduled for October 13. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park and it is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

Just like WWDC 2020 and the company’s Time Flies event last month, the iPhone 12 event will also be held virtually and there will be no in-person events. The “Hi, Speed’ tagline in Apple’s invite probably hints at 5G support and the performance improvements that the A14 Bionic will deliver inside the upcoming iPhones.

The highlight of the event is going to be the iPhone 12 lineup that will consist of four models this time around. This will include a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini that will please a lot of existing iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 owners who want a more powerful device in a compact form factor. Apart from this, there will be a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 that will replace the existing iPhone 11. The ‘pro’ lineup will include the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four iPhone models will feature an OLED display along with 5G connectivity. The new iPhones are also expected to come with newer camera sensors, with the iPhone 12 Pro lineup also featuring a LiDAR scanner for AR features.

In a move that will likely stir up some controversy, Apple will stop bundling the power adapter and EarPods with the iPhone 12 lineup in a bid to reduce environmental waste, though this move will also help the company reduce its bills of material and keep its profit margin intact despite the addition of 5G.

Apart from the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple is expected to announce the AirTags, AirPods Studio — its over-ear headphones, HomePod mini, and more. The Cupertino company could also surprise all by announcing its first Apple Silicon-based Macs. The company had already announced the iPad Air, new Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE at its Time Flies event last month.