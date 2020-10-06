Apple’s iPhone 12 Event Page Has a Hidden AR Easter Egg

Apple announced an October 13 event for the launch of the iPhone 12, just a few minutes ago. And Apple’s website has a hidden Easter egg in the banner of the event’s image that can be accessed through an iPhone or an iPad.

You can see the official announcement for the October 13 launch event in the Events section on Apple’s website. The banner for the launch event on the website has an option to add the event to your calendar. And that is about it.

However, if you access the Events page on the iPhone or iPad, you will be able to tap on the banner image of the October event to discover a hidden AR experience. This AR experience has interactive animation with floating golden/orange/blue circles, which explode to many floating orbs when you tap on them to reveal the “10.13” event date tag in the center in orange color.

Apple put another AR easter egg in its event invite pic.twitter.com/dn6ObiLUq8 — Scott Stein (@jetscott) October 6, 2020

So what could this hidden AR experience mean? Well, the iPhone 12 Pro is expected to come with a LiDAR scanner to create a 3D map of your surroundings. And this 3D map will help AR in a big way. Many apps can take advantage of the LiDAR scanner to unlock AR experiences that could not be carried out on older iPhones. So it is possible that Apple is hinting towards iPhone 12 Pro’s AR capability with this hidden AR Easter egg.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones at the event, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The brand is also expected to launch AirPods Studio and AirTag at this event.