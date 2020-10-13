Beats Flex Wireless Headphones with W1 Chip, and USB-C Launched at $49

Apple-owned Beats has released a new wireless headphone during the “Hi, Speed” event. Priced at $49, the Beats Flex shapes up a Beats X successor. Apple had launched Beats X three years ago. It was the first Beats headphone to be powered by Apple’s W1 chip. Beats X was launched at $149 and later discounted to $99.

The Beats Flex is an affordable wireless headphone powered by Apple’s W1 chip. Both the earbuds are connected by a “Flex-Form” cable that connects to your device via Bluetooth. It is made out of Nitinol and can be coiled up easily. Furthermore, Beats Flex comes with a feature that can detect when the headphone is out of your ears and pause the content accordingly.

Apple has replaced the Lightning port on BeatsX with USB Type-C on Beats Flex. This way, non-Apple users can charge the headphone with USB-C chargers, and dont have to rely on a separate Lightning Connector. As far as battery life is concerned, the Beats Flex is rated to last for 12 hours instead of 8 hours of battery on BeatsX.

The Beats Flex touts “proprietary layered driver with dual-chamber,” which helps deliver a rich, balanced sound. The Beats Flex will be available starting October 23 on apple.com and will arrive at authorized resellers on November 20. You can get it in black, yellow, grey, or black colors at $49.