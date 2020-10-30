Apple One Service Bundle Now Rolling Out, Offers Savings of $6 or More

As announced yesterday by Apple, the company’s subscription bundle service — Apple One — is now available for iOS and Mac users. Apple One will allow users to subscribe to multiple Apple services at a discounted price. It will also make it easier to manage multiple subscriptions from one umbrella.

Apple One bundle has three different tiers, though the top of the line Premium plan is only available in some markets. The Individual plan which starts at $14.95 includes a subscription to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. This is followed by the Apple One Family plan for $19.95/month which is the same as the Individual plan but adds family sharing support.

Lastly, there’s the Apple One Premium plan which on top of all the subscription of the individual plan adds a subscription to Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage space for $29.95/month. This plan will only be available in countries where Apple News+ is available which includes the United States, the U.K., Canada, and Australia.

With the Apple One Individual plan, users will be saving $6/month if they are currently subscribed to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage space. On the Family Plan, the savings jump to over $8. The Premium plan offers the most saving of $25/month, though it includes a subscription to Apple Fitness+ service as well which is scheduled to launch later this year.