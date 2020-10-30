Apple One Subscription Bundle Launches Tomorrow

Announced originally in the September ‘Time Flies’ event, Apple’s CFO Luca Maestri has confirmed that the Apple One subscription bundle will launch tomorrow. The Fitness+ subscription service from the company will launch a bit later but still arrive in this quarter.

Apple offers three different subscription bundles in Apple One. The bundle is beneficial for Apple users who have subscribed to multiple Apple products. With Apple One, they can just subscribe to the relevant bundle and save on subscription charges. Plus, it will also make it easier for them to manage their subscription.

Apple CFO Luca Maestri told @emilychangtv that Apple One is launching tomorrow and Fitness+ is launching this quarter. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 29, 2020

The three Apple One bundles include the Apple One Individual plan which starts at $14.95 and includes a subscription to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. Then there is the Apple One Family plan for $19.95/month which is the same as the Individual plan but adds family sharing support. Lastly, there’s the Apple One Premium plan which on top of all the subscription of the individual plan adds a subscription to Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage space for $29.95/month.

Apple One bundle will be available in over 100 countries on launch, though Apple News+ will not be a part of all the countries as it will only be available in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Additionally, Apple will not be offering the Apple One Premier plan in all the countries. The Apple One bundle will automatically show up for iPhone and iPad users running iOS 14.1.