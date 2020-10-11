Apple’s Online Store Offering Free AirPods with iPhone 11 in India But There’s a Catch

Apple launched its online store in India last month after quite a few years of wait and marking its first direct presence in the country. Now, ahead of the festive season in the country, Apple is going to run an offer on its website where it will be bundling free AirPods with the iPhone 11 on its store.

Apple is going to run this offer for Diwali, one of the biggest festivals that is celebrated in India. The offer will start from October 17, though Apple has not mentioned when it will end.

While a free pair of AirPods sounds like a good deal on paper, one must remember that Apple is going to sell the iPhone 11 at its full retail price on its store. Currently, the iPhone 11 is listed for Rs 68,300 on Apple’s store. However, the phone can be purchased for around Rs 61,990 (~Rs 6,310 cheaper) on Amazon and it is available for an even lower price in offline channels. Additionally, Amazon and Flipkart are going to start hosting major sales from later this week and they are already highlighting that the iPhone 11 will be available for less than Rs 50,000.

The 2nd. gen AirPods retail for Rs 14,990 but can be purchased for around Rs 12,000 in offline channels. So, if you get the iPhone 11 later this week from Amazon or Flipkart along with the AirPods, you will end up paying around Rs 62,000-Rs 63,000 which is still lower than what you will be paying for the iPhone 11 when you buy it directly from Apple. The iPhone 12 lineup is also scheduled to be announced later this week which will also have an impact on iPhone 11’s pricing.