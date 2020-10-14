Apple Now Sells 20W USB-C Power Adapter for $19, EarPods Gets a Price Drop as Well

With Apple no longer bundling a power adapter with the iPhone 12 lineup and even removing it from the box of the iPhone 11 and the iPhone SE, the company has gone ahead and launched a new USB-C power adapter. The 20W USB-C power adapter is the same one that Apple is bundling with the iPad Air 4 that also goes on sale later this month.

At $19, the 20W USB-C power adapter is expensive than other similar offerings from third-party accessory manufacturers. Apple also does not ship any USB-C to Lightning cable with the power adapter. However, it is still cheaper than the previous 18W USB-C power adapter which Apple used to sellfor $29. Apple also bundles this charger with the iPhone 11 Pro and 2020 iPad Pro lineup. On the bright side, with Apple now shipping all new iPhones with USB-C to Lightning cable in the box, users can now fast charge them from 0-50% in just 30 minutes.

The Apple 20W USB‑C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. While the power adapter is compatible with any USB‑C-enabled device, Apple recommends pairing it with the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation) for optimal charging performance. You can also pair it with iPhone 8 or later to take advantage of the fast-charging feature.

The 20W USB-C fast charger will also be good to fast charge a number of other USB-C devices and it can also be used to charge MacBooks albeit very slowly.

Additionally, with Apple no longer bundling Lightning EarPods with the iPhones in the box, the company has reduced its price as well. The EarPods used to previously retail for $29 but now, Apple has reduced its price to $19. Like the power adapter, Apple has removed the EarPods from the box of the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE as well. The company says that by removing these accessories, it is not only able to reduce environmental waste but also reduce the retail box packaging that helps its vendors in reducing their carbon emission.

