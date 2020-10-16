Apple Will Announce Apple Silicon Macs in Another Virtual Event in November

Apple held its ‘Time Flies’ event in September where it announced the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and iPad Air 4. A month later, in October, the company held the ‘Hi, Speed’ event to unveil the new iPhones. And as per Jon Prosser, Apple is still not done as the company is planning to hold another event in November.

The event will be held on November 17th and Prosser says Apple will send out press invites for it on November 10th. The event will focus on new Apple Silicon-based Macs and this should coincide with the public release of macOS Big Sur as well.

To confirm, there IS a November ARM Mac event. I’m hearing November 17th. 🗓 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 16, 2020

Apple had confirmed back at WWDC 2020 itself that it will be launching its first Apple Silicon-based Macs before the end of the year. With no announcement of the new Macs at its September or October event, it was likely that the company was going to hold another event in November as it could not announce such a major new product lineup via just a press release. Like all the events held by Apple this year, the November event will also be a virtual one.

Jon Prosser also says that after this November event, the next Apple event is scheduled for March 16, 2021. This will also be a digital event, with the AirPods Studio being its highlight. Lastly, the leaker also confirmed that Apple will not be launching a new Apple TV this year. Instead, the rumored refresh with an A12X/A14 Bionic chip is scheduled for next year.

Our Take

Apart from better performance and battery life, the new Apple Silicon-based Macs should offer plenty of other new features and enhanced features as well. Rumors suggest the first Apple Silicon Macs could be a redesigned 24-inch iMac, though Apple could also unveil new MacBooks with its own custom chip.

Are you looking forward to Apple unveiling its Apple Silicon-based Macs next month? What are your expectations from its performance?