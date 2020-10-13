Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 12 Launch Event Later Today

Apple’s online store has gone down ahead of the company’s iPhone 12 ‘Hi, Speed’ event later today. It is typical of Apple to take down its online store before major product announcements.

At today’s ‘Hi, Speed’ event, Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone 12 models. They are all expected to feature 5G, faster A14 Bionic chip, OLED displays, a new design, and more. The more expensive Pro models are also expected to feature a LiDAR scanner for advanced AR features. There’s a lot that the new iPhones are going to back and it will be interesting to see what new features Apple debuts with them. The iPhone 12 lineup is expected to up for pre-order later this week and hit the retail stores next week, while the iPhone 12 Pro will see a delayed launch in the first half of November.

Apart from this, Apple is also rumored to announce the HomePod mini, an Apple TV refresh, and possibly two new wireless chargers. There were rumors of the AirTags and the AirPods Studio also being announced at the event but recent leaks point to their launch being delayed. As for the new Apple TV, it should come with notably faster internals. It is rumored to feature an U1 Ultra Wideband chip that will allow it to act as a hub for smart home devices and offer precise indoor tracking of other devices.

Rumors around a new $99 HomePod mini have picked up steam recently. The first HomePod was praised for its sound quality but panned for its ‘smartness’ and high price tag. If the $99 price tag of the HomePod mini turns out to be true and if it comes with the U1 Ultra Wideband chip, Apple could end up offering some new features with the smart speaker that could leave the competition far behind.

Apple will be live-streaming its ‘Hi, Speed’ event later today so you can watch it on any of the devices that you own. You can also find the start time of the event in your time zone here.