Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Pre-orders Later Today

A few hours before Apple starts accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, the company has taken down its online store. It is typical of Apple to take down its online store before major product launches or releases.

Apple is continuing the trend that it started last year by accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro from 5 AM PDT instead of midnight. You can find the pre-order local pre-order time for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in your time zone here.

The Cupertino company is following a staggered approach this year for the launch of its four iPhone 12 models. It is first launching the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, with the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max launching next month. While Apple will start accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro today, the devices will make their way into the hands of customers from October 23rd — the same day its retail availability is scheduled to start.

The iPhone 12 starts from $799 making it $100 more expensive than the iPhone 11. However, it packs plenty of new features including a Super Retina XDR display, 5G, improved cameras, slimmer and lighter design, and more. You can find more details on the iPhone 12 price and availability here. The iPhone 12 Pro still starts from $999 but comes with a bigger 6.1-inch display, 5G, better performance, LiDAR scanner, and more.

If you are confused as to which color or storage option of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro you should buy, make sure to read our guides below.

