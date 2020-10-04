New Apple TV with A12 and A14X Chipsets, Controller in the Works

Apple is reportedly working on new variants of the Apple TV with an A12X/Z chip and an “A14X-like” chip. The two chips are substantially more powerful than the A10X chipset found inside the current Apple TV that was last updated in 2017.

As per leaker @choco_bit, apart from these variants of the Apple TV, Apple is also working on a controller for the Apple TV. He also notes that Apple is spending some big money on Apple Arcade on titles that will be similar in their graphics, storyline, and gameplay like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and more. Some of these games will be so graphically intensive that they will require an A13 chipset or higher to work.

Apple Arcade is getting BIG money poured into it. There are currently titles in the works that are aiming to rival the likes of Breath of the Wild, which is why new A12X/Z AppleTV, "A14X-like" AppleTV, and Controller are in the works. Some games will require A13 and up to run 💁🏼‍♀️ — Fudge (@choco_bit) October 3, 2020

The new gaming titles will help Apple attract more consumers to subscribe to Apple Arcade which has so far seen limited adoption among consumers.

Leaks and code snippets have referenced an Apple TV refresh from Apple with an A12 Bionic chip featuring 64GB and 128GB storage capacities. Leaker Jon Prosser had also claimed back in May that Apple had an A12X-powered Apple TV model in the works. However, there’s no clarity on when Apple could announce this new Apple TV refresh. It is possible we could see Apple refresh Apple TV later this month when it announces its iPhone 12 lineup.

