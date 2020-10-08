Apple TV+ Free Trial Extended Through February 2021

Subscribers of Apple TV+ will be getting an additional 3 months of free access to the streaming service.

Apple TV+ was launched on 1st November 2019 with a monthly subscription cost of $4.99 and a yearly subscription cost of $49.99. At the time of launch, the brand announced that all Apple devices purchased after September 2019 will get one year of Apple TV+ subscription for free. It means that if you activated your one-year of free subscription to Apple TV+ at the time of the launch of the streaming service, you will be able to enjoy Apple TV+ for free till the end of this month, i.e., till the end of October 2020.

Well, if you are one of those people whose free Apple TV+ subscription is ending in October 2020, you will be happy to know that you will be able to enjoy Apple TV+ for free until February 2021. Fortunately, you won’t have to do anything to avail the offer; it will be automatically applied to your account.

For example, if you started your one-year free subscription to Apple TV+ between 1st November and 31st January, you will be able to enjoy the free subscription of the streaming service till the end of February 2021. However, if you have started your free trial after February 2020, you won’t be getting any benefits, as your subscription already ends after February 2021.

There is some good news for people who didn’t get the subscription for free but are paying for the streaming service on a monthly or a yearly basis. For such users, Apple will be giving store credits equivalent to the subscription cost of three months. You can use these credits to pay any Apple bill or buy anything from App Store. Once again, users will not have to do anything to avail the offer. It will be automatically applied to their account.

Suppose you are a monthly subscriber of Apple TV+ and if you pay for the streaming service between November 2020 and January 2021, your account will be credited with the same amount as the subscription cost, i.e., $4.99 per month, for those three months. Similarly, if you are an Apple TV+ yearly subscriber, your Apple ID will be credited with the amount equivalent to the subscription cost of 3 months.

This is great news for Apple TV+ users and it could encourage them to stick to the streaming service for even longer.

We Want to Hear from You

Are you an Apple TV+ user? If yes, how has been your experience with the streaming service so far? Do let us know about your experience in the comments section below.