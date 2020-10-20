Apple’s Upcoming AR Headset to Use Sony’s Micro Display, Says Report

A Japanese newspaper, Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun, has published a report today, which claims that Apple is working with Sony to develop a display for Apple’s upcoming AR headset.

The publication reports that Sony will be supplying micro-display for Apple’s upcoming AR headset. And that supplying these displays to the Cupertino-based tech giant will be “pillar of Sony’s earnings.” The display is said to offer high-quality visuals in a thin and light package.

More importantly, the report suggests that the AR headset from Apple could be announced as early as 2021. Earlier reports have suggested that Apple will announce the AR headset in 2021 but it will go on sale in 2022.

The AR headset from Apple that is in question is said to be focused towards gaming and it is expected to offer impressive VR content experiences. However, there haven’t been any concrete details about the device.

Apple is also said to be working on a pair of sleek AR-powered glasses that will show data in real-time according to what the wearer is looking at. These AR-powered glasses, however, are said to make their debut 2023.

If the report from the Japanese publication is true, it won’t be too long before we see an AR headset from Apple. Considering that there is very less competition in the AR industry at the moment, Apple could have a real chance to become the leader in the AR segment if it enters the game next year.

