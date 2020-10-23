At it’s first online-only iPhone launch event, Apple officially unveiled the next generation of device lineup called iPhone 12. There is a lot to like about Apple’s 2020 offering. Some of the additions include a brand new A14 CPU, a refreshing design, updated cameras, 5G connectivity, and more. Another feature that separates the iPhone 12 series from the smartphone crowd is MagSafe inclusion on the back. The addition marks the entry of a new category of accessories for iPhone 12 users.

Apple and third-party accessories makers are already stepping up to create a robust ecosystem of accessories for iPhone 12 users. If you have pre-ordered the iPhone 12 or planning to purchase one during the holidays then go through the list below to find the best accessories for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

Best Accessories for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

MagSafe Accessories

Unlike old MacBooks, the MagSafe addition in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series is smartphone-focused to build a new ecosystem of accessories. Apple started with its Qi wireless charging coil and added several new components such as E-shield, polycarbonate housing, and more to create a proprietary type of wireless charging as well as allow the mounting of different accessories. This allows for improved wireless charging and the addition of magnets opens the world to a whole new ecosystem of accessories.

1. MagSafe Wallet By Apple

Let’s start the list with an offering from Apple. The iPhone leather wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand. Apple is using specially tanned and finished European leather.

The MagSafe wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a clear or silicone case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The leather wallet is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

The MagSafe wallet is available in Blue, Brown, Black, and a funky California Poppy colors. The pricing is set at $49 on the Apple Store. We hope to see more such products from third-party makers in the future.

➤ Buy Now – $49

Wireless Charger

1. Belkin Boost

The Belkin BOOST Charge 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock provides wireless charging power to your Apple devices while you sleep. A 7.5-watt wireless charging pad fuels your Qi-certified iPhone at the fastest possible wireless speed, while the built-in Magnetic Charging Module powers your Apple Watch while supporting Nightstand mode. The 3-in-1 dock also features a third Qi wireless module designed for your AirPods or AirPods Pro, so you can now charge all three devices from a single AC outlet.

➤ Buy Now – $139

2. Choetech Wireless Charger

Choetech, a popular iPhone accessory maker is also offering a wireless charger that takes advantage of the MagSafe add-on. You can wirelessly charge your iPhone and Airpods simultaneously using the device.

➤ Buy Now

iPhone 12 Case with MagSafe

1. Otterbox

Specially designed for iPhone, Figura Series is the cool case that protects your phone and displays your artistic side. The cases are available in an array of colorful graphic designs. The cases are available for $49.95 on the Otterbox website.

➤ Buy Now – $49.95

2. Totallee

Totallee also released the perfect solution for everyone interested in protecting their device while retaining the original aesthetic of their brand new iPhone.

The company’s flexible, clear cases are made of a shock-absorbent TPU and add an extra layer of protection without adding any bulk. The best part? They are virtually invisible.

➤ Buy Now

3. Apple Official Cases

You can also opt for Silicon and Leather cases from Apple to protect your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

➤ Buy Now

Read more about iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro cases from our dedicated buying guide.

iPhone 12 Car Stand

1. MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO

Belkin’s MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO simplifies and enhances the in-car experience, providing a safe, convenient, and stylish way to use iPhone 12 models on the road. The powerful magnet module uses MagSafe to keep the device in place while offering a convenient view in portrait or landscape mode. The intuitive cable management keeps cable at your fingertips. The accessory is priced at $40.

➤ Buy Now – $40

GaN USB-C Charger

In a bid to offer compact packaging and reduce plastic waste, Apple announced the removal of a charging adapter from the iPhone 12 series. Yes, you read that right. Your iPhone 12 will only come with a USB Type-C to Lightning cable. You will have to invest in a capable adapter to quickly fill up the juice. If you are looking to get one then I would advise you to invest in a GaN ( Gallium Nitrate technology) charger.

1. Omega Charger

Omega GaN is one of the hottest Indiegogo products on the market. It is the world’s first 200W Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger and also the world’s smallest 200W charger that is up to 66% smaller than traditional chargers. If 200W is too much for you then you can opt for 65W and 100W versions as well. The pricing starts at $35. Visit the Indiegogo page and back up the project.

➤ Buy Now – $35

2. RAVPower Wall Charger

RAVPower offers a GaN Type C charger with up to 90W capacity. It offers two Type C ports and comfortably charges the MacBook and iPhone. The charger is priced at $47 on Amazon.

➤ Buy Now – $47

iPhone Desk Stand

1. Choetech

Choetech offers an ergonomically designed cell phone stand that’s freely retractable and can be angled easily to reach your ideal position. The mobile phone holder is made of a weighted metal base, and the exterior has a rugged and fireproof ABS shell. Your iPhone 12 will stay stable and safe. The stand is priced at $15 on Amazon.

➤ Buy Now – $15

2. Lamicall

Lamicall’s iPhone stand is made of high-quality aluminum alloy with a nice finish. It is stable and lets you enjoy YouTube videos and FaceTime calls. The device is priced at $20 on Amazon.

➤ Buy Now – $20

Tripod and Selfie Stick

1. Lifelimit

This selfie stick on Amazon can expand from 12.4 inches to 54 inches and also can use a tripod. It is Lightweight and made up of aluminum to provide a strong structure. The stand makes perfect sense for selfie and group photography. You can also take blur-free long exposure shots. It is priced at $20 on Amazon.

➤ Buy Now – $20

2. Recommendations from Apple

Apple also lists some of the best tripod and selfie sticks from the official website. You can check them from the link below.

➤ Buy Now

Bike Phone Mount

1. Bovon

Bovon’s ingenious open-face design delivers complete access to phone screen control without blocking your Face ID or Fingerprint Unlock. Record your riding video or smoothly unlock at any time. You can purchase one for $14 on Amazon.

➤ Buy Now – $14

2. TiaKia

TiaKia phone holder is the perfect travel companion during bike rides. It is very convenient to answer calls, play music, and GPS positioning while riding. It is made of Aluminium alloy to give a safe and secure fit for the device. You can buy it for $22 on Amazon.

➤ Buy Now – $22

Phone Camera Lens

1. CoPedvic Camera Lens

You can expand your iPhone’s picture-taking capabilities with a bunch of camera lenses. You can get a 22X telephoto camera lens, 205° fisheye lens, 25X macro lens, and more with the camera lens kit. The pricing is set at $32 on Amazon.

➤ Buy Now – $32

2. Selvim

This lens kit from Selvim includes a 22X telephoto lens, 235° fisheye lens, HD 0.62X super wide-angle lens & 25X macro lens, flexible clamp, phone clip, upgraded metal tripod, an eyecup, cleaning cloth & storage case. You can buy it for $33 on Amazon.

➤ Buy Now – $33

Power Bank

A portable power bank is a must-have accessory for someone traveling for long hours and days. Below are some of the best power banks to keep up your iPhone 12 battery charged.

1. RAVPower Portable Charger

Step into the upper echelon of battery capacity with a muscled 20,000mAh, fully capable of recharging your iPhone 12 or iPad several times over. The device supports 18W Power Delivery 3.0 and also offers two USB ports for flexibility. The power bank is priced at $40 on Amazon.

➤ Buy Now – $40

2. Anker PowerCore

This 20000mAh high-speed charging Anker exclusive power and Voltage Boost combine to deliver the fastest possible charge for any device. It is priced at $22 on Amazon.

➤ Buy Now – $22

3. AUKEY Portable Charger

If 20000mAh is too much for you then you can go ahead and get this 10000mAh battery pack from AUKEY. It supports dual USB-A Outputs and a USB-C Input/Output to charge your devices simultaneously. The pricing is set at $14 on Amazon.

➤ Buy Now – $14

Go through the list above and jazz up your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro experience with the relevant accessories from Apple and other third-party makers. Which accessories are you going to buy? Share your shopping list in the comments section below.

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.