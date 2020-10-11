Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on AirPods and AirPods Pro

For Prime Day 2020, Amazon is offering some pretty sweet discounts on the AirPods and the AirPods Pro. The deals are among the best that Amazon has offered on Apple’s wireless earbuds and definitely worth pulling the trigger on.

The prices below are not exactly the lowest that we have tracked on the AirPods or the AirPods Pro. Some of the prices below are among the lowest that we have tracked on the AirPods so definitely do not hesitate on buying the earbuds now if you are in two minds.

Best Prime Day Deals on AirPods and AirPods Pro

AirPods

The 2nd gen. AirPods with the wired charging case has been discounted to $129 on Amazon — a discount of $30 from its regular price of $159.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

The 2nd gen. AirPods with the wireless charging case carry a retail price of $199. However, Amazon has discounted the variant by $39.01 to $159.99. That’s not the lowest price that we have seen on the earbuds but a good deal nonetheless.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro with ANC and transparency mode retails for $249 but for Prime Day, it has been discounted by $50 to $199 on Amazon. This is among the lowest price that we have tracked for the earbuds. Amazon is also offering 2 years of AppleCare+ for the AirPods Pro for just $29. Make sure to add it to your cart while buying the AirPods Pro.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

If you don’t mind buying a renewed/refurbished version of the AirPods Pro, Amazon is selling them for $185.98 — a discount of over $63 from its $249 retail price.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.