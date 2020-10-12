Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Accessories

Amazon Prime Day starts in a few hours but the deals on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and other Apple products are already live on the website. If you have been looking to buy a new Mac or iPad for a long time, you should check out the best Prime Day deals on them below.

Depending on what Apple product you are planning to buy this Prime Day, you are going to find a good deal on them. Granted, they might not be the lowest price we have tracked on that specific item but the deals are still too good to pass.

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on MacBooks

MacBook Air

The 2020 MacBook Air sees a pretty sweet discount of $$150 on Amazon. . The $150 discount brings the $999 MacBook Air down to $849, though the additional $100 discount will be available during checkout. The 512GB variant is available for $1,149 after the $150 discount.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

13-inch MacBook Pro

The best Prime Day deals on the 13-inch MacBook Pro is available for the more powerful models featuring the 10th gen Intel Core i5 processors. The top-end model featuring the 2GHz Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD is available for $1,849, down from its usual price of $1,999. A discount of $150 is pretty good and among the lowest that we have tracked for this machine.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has dropped to its lowest price ever on Amazon for Prime Day 2020. The base Core i7 model with 512GB storage is available with a $300 discount that brings its price down to $2,099 from $2,399. The bigger 1TB model with Core i9 CPU and Radeon 5500M GPU sees a slightly bigger $400 discount that drops its price down to $2,399 from $2,799.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

Best Prime Day Deals on iMac

The new 27-inch 5K iMac sees a modest $99 discount on Amazon this Prime Day. The $1,799 model featuring a 3.1GHz Core i5 CPU can be purchased for $1,699 after the discount. Other variants are sadly not on sale.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

Best Prime Day Deals on iPad, iPad Pro

10.2-inch iPad

The 8th gen. 10.2-inch iPad is available with a $30 discount on Amazon. This means the base 32GB model is available for just $299 instead of $329, while the 128GB variant is available for $399 — down from its usual price of $429.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

iPad Pro

Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro variants have been discounted by $50 on Amazon for Prime Day. The base 128GB iPad Pro with Wi-Fi can be purchased for $749 after the $50 discount, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro which usually retails for $999 can be purchased for $949.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

Apple Accessories

Apart from Apple products, plenty of other Apple accessories are also on sale for Prime Day. Check them out below.

RAVPower 65W 2-port USB-C GaN charger for $34.99 – Deal

Anker 63W 2-port USB-C GaN charger for $24.99 – Deal

Aukey Omnia 90W 3-port USB-C GaN charger for $39.99 – Deal

Baseus 120W 3-port USB-C GaN charger for $55.99 – Deal

Choetech 61W GaN charger for $17.84 – Deal

Apple’s 12.9-inch Smart Keyboard Folio case for $149.99 – Deal

Apple’s Smart Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro for $169.98 – Deal

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $329.98 – Deal

Vava USB-C Hub for iPad, MacBook for $19.99 – Deal

Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C hub for $69.99 – Deal

QGeeM 4-in-1 USB-C hub for $14.99 – Deal

Anker 8-in-1 USB-C hub for $44.99 – Deal

What Apple product do you plan to buy this Prime Day from Amazon? Drop a comment and let us know!

