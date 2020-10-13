Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Smart TVs, Amazon Echo, Kindle, Bluetooth Earphones, More

Amazon’s Prime Day starts from later this week but the retailer is already offering some great discounts on smart TVs, cameras, Bluetooth speakers, wireless earbuds, and more. If you plan to go on a shopping spree this Prime Day, make sure to check out the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals below.

Like every other Prime Day, you are going to find the best deals on Amazon’s own products and smart TVs this Prime Day as well. Check out the best Prime Day 2020 deals below.

Best Prime Day Deals on Smart TVs

Toshiba 32-inch 720p Fire TV for $119.99 ($60 off) – Deal

Insignia 39-inch 720p Fire TV for $159.99 ($70 off) – Deal

Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV for $199 ($100 off) – Deal

Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV with DTS Studio Sound for $299 ($50 off) – Deal

TCL 40-inch TV with Roku TV integration for $198 ($101.99 off) – Deal

Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD with Dolby Vision and Fire TV integration for $229.99 ($100 off) – Deal

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD with Dolby Vision and Fire TV integration for $259.99 ($120 off) – Deal

LG Nano 8 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED for $499 ($399.01 off) – Deal

Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Echo and Fire Tablets

Echo Auto for $19.99 ($30 off) – Deal

Echo Auto and six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $25 – Deal

Echo Show 5 for $44.99 ($45 off) – Deal

Echo Studio for $149.99 ($50 off) – Deal

Get a $20 discount on the Echo Dot 2-pack by using the code DOT2PACK – Deal

– Deal Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $39.99 ($10 off) – Deal

Echo Dot (2nd gen) for $18.99 ($31 off) – Deal

Echo Flex for $9.99 ($15 off) – Deal

Get Certified Refurbished Echo Plus (2nd gen) for $59.99 ($60 off) – Deal

Certified Refurbished Kindle for $49.99 ($30 off) – Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $79.99 ($70 off) – Deal

$45 off on Kindle Essentials Bundle with Amazon Printed Cover – Deal

Best Prime Day Deals on Bluetooth Earphones and Speakers

Bose Bluetooth Headphones 700 with Alexa for $379 ($20 off) – Deal

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds with Alexa for $90 ($29.99 off) – Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds for $119.99 ($20 off) – Deal

Amazon will have more deals on Smart TVs, Echo devices, Bluetooth earphones, and other products and we will continue updating this article as and when we come across more such deals. If you also find a deal that’s worth adding to the list above, drop a comment and let’s know about it!