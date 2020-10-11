iOS 14 brings much-awaited home screen customization options for iPhone users including the ability to add informative and resizable widgets. Ever since iOS 14 has been released, we are witnessing a new trend of iPhone users showing off their home screen on social media with widgets and custom app icons. Most users are preferring clock and weather widgets on the home screen to quickly glance at the time and weather details for the day and to make their iOS home screen look beautiful.

Apple has done a decent job with built-in weather and clock widgets. But power users may find them limited in terms of look and function. Here is where the third-party developers jump in. iOS developer community is already hard at work to get their apps ready for iOS 14 widgets. If you hate rummaging through the App Store looking for third-party Clock and Weather apps with top-notch widget support, do not worry — we’ve done the hard work for you.

We have hand-picked the top clock and weather apps for iPhone with iOS 14 widgets support. Go through the list below and give your iPhone home screen a much-needed makeover.

Best Clock Widgets for iPhone’s Home Screen

1. Clock Face

Clock Face offers dozens of customizable and unique watch widgets for your iPhone. Open the app and go to the watch face menu to get amazed by the watch widget designs offered by the developer. There is something for everyone. You can find space clock, a clock widget for math nerds, a Rolex-style dial, and more. Select the preferred watch widget from the app and you will find it in the widget menu on the home screen.

➤ Download: Clock Face

2. World Clock

The default Clock app on the iPhone does support the world clock. But the World Clock app takes the experience further with customization options and a cool-looking widget. You can edit widgets with three sizes and various theme options such as Light, Dark, Midnight, Turquoise, and Red.

My favorite clock widget from the bunch is Timeline that easily compares the stage of the day for your timezone. It looks visually pleasing compared to Apple’s solution.

➤ Download: World Clock

3. Clock Widget

Unlike its name, Clock Widget isn’t limited to showing time details only. Users have the flexibility to add battery percentage, day, date, and time. As for the theming engine, you can customize the background color of every menu block from the app. One can also modify font colors.

➤ Download: Clock Widget

4. Clock Gallery

As the name suggests, Clock Gallery is a collection of cool clock widgets with a bunch of customization options. The app offers a minimal looking clock widget, Bold Color, Pride, Digital one that perfectly mimics your bed clock, and even a country flag clock. You can select any widget and select configure to change the country flag, fonts, and background color. The app is completely free to use. Go ahead, give it a try.

➤ Download: Clock Gallery

5. Color Widgets

The above-mentioned apps offer built-in clock widgets to choose from. Color Widgets lets you create a clock widget from scratch. I like the style and design elements of the built-in clock widgets in the Color Widgets app. You can add a gradient background, picture wallpaper, and even select simple widgets with minimal clock style.

➤ Download: Color Widgets

Best Weather Widget Apps for iPhone

1. ClimaCell Weather Assistant

Weather apps have been aggressive in following the iOS 14 widget trend. ClimaCell stood out in the crowd with its accurate forecasts, rain and snow alerts, air quality maps, and wind speeds.

The app lets you set Work and Home location and you can see Home location temperature, future prediction for snow/rain, AQI levels, as well as hourly data of weather details from the home screen widgets. The widget plays perfectly fine with the iOS dark theme. The app also comes with Google Calendar integration which is nice to see.

➤ Download: ClimaCell

2. CARROT Weather

This one needs no introduction. CARROT Weather is one of the best weather apps in the App Store and with the recent update, it’s getting iOS 14 widget support. There are 5 different widget types: Snark, Forecast, Hourly, Daily, and Weather Maps. Just long-press a widget to customize it with all sorts of different options. Plus: if you put all of the widgets into a Stack, you can have your entire forecast right in one place on your Home Screen.

The app also supports Siri Shortcuts, Weather Maps, and Apple Watch.

➤ Download: CARROT Weather

3. Weather Line

Compared to the native iOS 14 Weather widgets, the ones from Weather Line not only look catchy and interesting but also provide lots of weather-related information at a glance. The larger-sized Weather Line widget, for example, packs in a ton of detail such as Humidity, Pressure, UV Index, Sunset/Sunrise, and more.

You can also get additional weather-related information (such as an Air-Quality Index) and customize widgets with different themes for $3.49/mo.

4. Weather Widget & Radar

Weather Widget offers some fancy widgets to choose from. Open the app and go to the theme menu to see the colorful widget list. You can add a Royal vintage style widget, Flip clock, Holloween, and more.

The widgets can showcase details such as the next 48 hour-by-hour weather forecast, the next 7 days weather forecast, weather map, radar, and even weather calendar.

➤ Download: Weather Widget

5. Widgetsmith

Unlike the other apps on this list, Widgetsmith lets you build your own widgets by pulling information from Weather, Calendar, Reminders, Photos, and Health. You get to choose widget sizes, modify font types, change background colors, and so on. It also lets you schedule widgets to appear on the Home screen at different times of the day.

For example, a particular widget could show the weather first thing in the morning, then your calendar during your workday, then switch to your Activity ring progress as you wrap up your day.

➤ Download: Widgetsmith

Customize Your iPhone Like a Pro

Go through the apps list above and add beautiful weather and clock widgets on your iPhone home screen. While you are at it, do let us know about your favorite widget in the comments section below.