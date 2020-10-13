The 10 Best iPhone 12 Features

Apple announced its next base level iPhone — the iPhone 12 — in the online-only ‘Hi, Speed’ event held earlier today. The new iPhone 12 lineup comes with the company’s latest A14 Bionic processor, a new (yet familiar) design, and 5G connectivity (finally!), among other features. So without any further ado, let’s dive in and check out the best iPhone 12 features you should know.

Top iPhone 12 Features

1. Throwback Design

The iPhone 12 comes in a smooth flat aluminum, chamfered-edge design, which is just stunning to look at. Folks who’ve used an iPhone 4 or the original iPhone SE should definitely find the design pretty nostalgic.

2. Lighter and Thinner

Thanks to the new design and other improvements in general, the iPhone 12 is also 11% thinner than the iPhone. Additionally, it’s 15% smaller in volume and while being 16% lighter.

3. Super Retina XDR Display

With the iPhone 12, Apple has done away with the controversial display from the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11. You now get a stunning 6.1inch Super Retina XDR (OLED) display with a 2532 x 1170 resolution at 460 pixels per inch. Since each pixel on an OLED display is individually lit, that should allow for stunning true blacks in photos and videos. You also get an incredible contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1.

Compared to the 1792 x 828 resolution/326 PPI display on the two previous base iPhone entries, you now have almost twice the number of pixels. Expect increased visual clarity in just about everything you do.

4. A14 Bionic Processor

Keeping up with tradition, the iPhone 12 comes with Apple’s fastest processor to date — the A14 Bionic. Designed on a 5-nanometer process with up to 11.8 billion transistors, the A14 Bionic features up to 50 percent increased performance compared to competing smartphone chipsets.

The iPad Air (4th generation), which Apple announced last month, was the first device to feature the A14 Bionic processor, but that doesn’t make the iPhone 12 any less exciting. You are still getting the fastest smartphone on the market.

5. 5G Connectivity

5G Connectivity, something that we’ve all been waiting for ages on the iPhone, is finally here with the iPhone 12. It comes with the most 5G bands in any smartphone, allowing it to work on 5G in more places. With super-low latency and higher network speeds in populated areas, it should allow for super-fast downloads and uploads of up to 4.0 Gbps and 200 Mbps, respectively.

Whether it’s streaming higher quality videos, playing responsive multiplayer gaming, or video calling in HD, the iPhone 12’s 5G connectivity features should make a huge difference. In Apple’s own words, ‘5G just got real.’

6. Better Battery Life

Thanks to the efficiencies that the A14 Bionic chip inside the iPhone 12 brings to the table, you can expect a significant reduction in power consumption. That should translate to better battery life. The iPhone 12 will also feature a Smart Data Mode, which automatically switches from 5G to LTE based on data usage and speed requirements. That should also help conserve battery life.

7. New Dual-Camera System

The iPhone 12 comes with an enhanced dual-camera system that features a 12MP Wide camera with an f/1.6 aperture and a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The faster aperture on the wide camera, in particular, allows for more light to hit the sensor for better-looking photos in general. Improvements to the camera lens also allow for a whopping 27 percent noise reduction in low-light conditions.

The A14 Bionic processor will also play a significant factor in computational photography, providing an unparalleled camera experience with vast improvements to detail on every photo that you shoot on the iPhone 12.

8. Re-introducing MagSafe

Apple ditched the MagSafe connectors on the MacBooks a while back. But, they’ve re-introduced it in the most unlikely of devices — the iPhone 12. Apple’s newest smartphone will come with an array of magnets around the charging coil on the back of the device, allowing you to connect a range of accessories from wireless chargers, wallets, to leather sleeves, simply by snapping them on. It should be exciting to see the ecosystem of third-party accessories bound to take advantage of this feature.

9. Ceramic Shield

The Cupertino-based tech giant has gone all-in on the iPhone with the toughest glass on the market — Ceramic Shield. Developed by Corning, the iPhone’s cover glass is the strongest in the industry. Ceramic Shield allows for four times better drop performance compared to the iPhone 11. That alone speaks volumes and is the most significant improvement to durability on an iPhone to date.

10. Environment-Friendly

Apple is on the warpath to have a net-zero impact on the climate by 2030. Hence, the iPhone 12 will consist of 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in components such as the camera, Taptic Engine, and MagSafe.

The iPhone 12 will not ship with a power adapter or a pair of EarPods in the packaging. That could be a sore point for most, but the environmental implications are enormous. Apple claims that alone to eliminate over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions each year.

What’s Your Favorite Feature?

A newer design, 5G connectivity, a better display, and the fastest smartphone chip on the planet is enough reason to make the iPhone 12 a worthy upgrade.

Apple’s latest smartphone comes in 5 different colors — black, white, red (Product Red), blue, and green. It starts at $799 and comes in the 64, 128, and 256GB models. Pre-orders should begin on the 16th of October, and Apple will start shipping the iPhone from the 23rd of October onward.

So, what’s your favorite iPhone 12 feature? Sound off in the comments section below.