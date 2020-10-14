The Best iPhone 12 Pro Cases

If you have purchased an iPhone 12 Pro and are searching for a case to protect your expensive piece of tech, you’ve come to the right place. We have made a list of all the cases for the iPhone 12 Pro from the top case makers that you can look into buying.

Best iPhone 12 Pro Cases

Official Apple cases

There are plenty of third-party cases for the iPhone 12 Pro. However, some people like to buy only an Apple-branded case. And if you are one of them, you can choose from two cases that Apple is offering for the iPhone 12 Pro.

If you want a no-nonsense case, go with the Silicone Case; it offers a decent level of protection and comfortable hold in hand, thanks to its smooth rubberized texture. Clear Case is transparent and thus great for people who want to show off the true beauty of their iPhone. It offers the same level of drop protection as the Silicone Case. However, keep in mind that it will turn yellow with time.

Read: iPhone 12 Vs iPhone 12 Pro: 9 Key Differences

Spigen

Spigen is arguably the most popular third-party smartphone case manufacturer. Cases from Spigen are not costly and at the same time offer one of the best protection and quality among all the cases in the market. Spigen is offering a staggering, 14 cases for the iPhone 12 Pro.

The Thin Fit case, as the name suggests, is extremely thin, and perfect for those who want to keep the profile of their smartphone thin. However, the Thin Fit case scores the lowest points in terms of protection because, you guessed it right, it is very thin.

This is where the Liquid series cases come into the play. These cases are slightly thicker than the Thin Fit case but offer much better protection for your smartphone. So, you get the best of both worlds. If you want something more premium, Spigen has Hybrid-series cases. These cases, while offering excellent drop protection, are thin, and they also look premium.

If you are the kind of person who drops the smartphone occasionally, you need a case that offers better protection. And Spigen’s Armor series cases are made exactly for that. You can go for Slim Armor if you want to a slim profile or choose Tough Armor for better protection.

Speck

Speck is another brand that offers affordable and high-quality smartphone cases. Its case collection for the iPhone 12 Pro is similar to that from Spigen. The brand is offering nine cases in total for the iPhone 12 Pro.

Most cases from Speck feature ‘Impactium Cushioning’ technology, which according to the brand, offers up to 13-foot drop protection. And the higher-end cases come with Presidio2 Armor Cloud Technology, which offers an even higher, 16-foot drop protection.

The Perfect-Clear series cases from Speck are transparent so that you can show the true beauty of your iPhone 12 Pro. These cases are available with Glitter and Grip design.

The Presidio2 Grip is a high-end silicone case with 3D patterns on it to offer a firm grip in hand. The Presidio2 Pro is similar to Presidio2 Grip but with plain texture on the surface for an elegant look.

The Armor Cloud case is the top of the line offering from the brand; it offers the best smartphone protection that Speck has in its store. The company is promising 16-feet drop protection with this case.

Supcase

Cases from Supcase are much more affordable compared to those from Spigen or Speck. However, don’t judge these cases just by their price. Cases from Supcase have won CNET’s annual drop test, which means that if you want ultimate protection without spending much, Supcase is the way to go.

The UB Pro case has a dual-layer design with the inner part being made out of silicone and the outer part from polycarbonate. It also has a built-in kickstand for you to rest your smartphone in the landscape mode.

The UB Style case is transparent to show off your iPhone. If you want 360-degree protection, you should go for UB Exo with Screen Protector. This case protects the screen of your smartphone thanks to the 2-part design.

Ringke

Ringke is known for offering high-quality transparent cases. However, the brand has developed non-transparent, traditional-looking cases over time. And it is offering the same for the iPhone 12 Pro. Ringke has a total of eight cases for the new iPhones.

The legendary Ringke Fusion case is the one you would want if you are looking for a transparent case with excellent drop protection. The brand has also launched the Fusion X case. It offers even better corner protection compared to the standard Fusion. However, keep in mind that it is not transparent on the corners. The Design versions of the Fusion and the Fusion X add a bit of spice to the mix by offering funky-looking patterns if that is what you are into.

The Air is one of the slimmest transparent cases out there for the iPhone 12 Pro. While it offers very basic drop protection, it is perfect for someone looking for a slim case. Ringke also offers Air S, which is a colored version of the Air. Unlike the Air, the Air S has a matte finish, which, in my opinion, looks fantastic. If I had to choose a case for my iPhone 12 Pro, it would be the Air S. Lastly, there is the Onyx case; it is a decently-thick no-nonsense TPU case for everyday use.

Totallee

Totallee says it offers “The World’s #1 Thin iPhone Case.” While we can’t confirm those claims, we have to agree that cases from Totallee are exceptionally popular. The brand offers just one case for the iPhone 12 Pro (or any other iPhone) and it is dubbed the Super Thin. It is transparent, extremely thin, and extremely lightweight. It doesn’t have any branding or logos and it has a raised lip around the camera and screen to protect it from scratches. If you are a fan of thin transparent cases, the Totallee Super Thin should be top of your list.

Super Thin ➤ Buy Now [Totallee]

Otterbox

Otterbox is popular for offering one of the most rugged cases in the market. Even its basic case offers better drop protection than high-end cases from most other brands. Otterbox also has a pretty large case lineup for the iPhone 12 Pro. It is currently offering as many as seven case models for the new iPhone.

The Defender Series offers the highest level of drop protection from Otterbox. This case has a super-soft silicone layer on the inside and a 2-part polycarbonate case on the outside. While this configuration makes the case superbly capable of shock absorption, it also makes the case thick, which means that it will be extremely hard to carry your phone around with this case. So buy this case only if you are sure that you are going to drop your smartphone from higher heights and on uneven surfaces occasionally.

The Symmetry Series case is significantly thinner than the Defender Series case. While it doesn’t protect the smartphone as good as the Defender Series does, it is still more than enough for most people. This case has a silicone jacket on the inside and a polycarbonate case on the outside. However, keep in mind that since this case has a polycarbonate outer shell, it will be slippery to hold, especially when your hands are sweaty.

Otterbox is offering a PopSocket version for the Symmetry Series cases, which means that you don’t have to buy PopSockets separately for these cases. For those who want a folio case can go for the Strada Series cases.

RhinoShield

RhinoShield not only offers one of the most premium-looking smartphone cases in the market but it also has a slightly different approach towards cases than most other brands. For example, it offers bumper cases that don’t have any back panel protection. Many people want such cases but there aren’t many in the market. Fortunately, RhinoShield is still offering such designs. And what’s interesting about cases from RhinoShield is that the brand gives you an option to customize major elements of the case to suit your preferences. RhinoShield is offering four cases for the iPhone 12 Pro.

The SolidSuit case is made out of silicone and it has thick walls to protect the phone from serious drops. Since this case is made from silicone, it has a smooth texture, which offers a comfortable hold in hand. The SolidSuit case has an elegant and understated design that will lure many people. In many ways, it will be one of the highest-selling cases for the new iPhones.

The Mod NX is totally different from most other cases in the market. As the name suggests, this case is modular. You can change the backplate and buttons of this case to modify it after purchasing. You can also remove the backplate totally to make it a bumper case. This case also supports add-on lenses for iPhone 12 Pro from RhinoShield.

The CrashGuard NX is one of the most interesting cases for iPhone 12 Pro on offer. It is a bumper case, meaning that it doesn’t offer any protection for the back panel. This way, you can show off the back panel of your iPhone without any cover on it and at the same time protect your smartphone from drops. RhinoShield also offers Print Series cases, where you can give the brand the logo or design that you want to be printed on the case.

UAG

UAG or Urban Armor Gear is another brand that offers extra-tough cases. Cases from UAG have always had a distinctive look. UAG is offering eight cases for the iPhone 12 Pro.

The Monarch Series case is the top of the line offering from UAG for the iPhone 12 Pro. According to the brand, this case has 5 layers of protection. From what we can see, this case seems to have a silicone layer wrapped with a polycarbonate case. This case is thick and has a rugged look.

The Civilian Series case, as the name suggests, has a civil look to it. It doesn’t look as utilitarian as other UAG cases and at the same time, it is very attractive. This is the case that you would want to buy for day to day usage. The Pathfinder Series and Plasma Series are similar to the Monarch Series case but they are slightly less premium in terms of look and feel.

UAG is also offering a transparent case, dubbed, the Plyo Series. Then there is the Metropolis Series case; it is a folio case with the same level of protection as other rugged UAG cases.

Dbrand

There is hardly anyone who hasn’t heard about Dbrand. It started as a company that offered skins for smartphones and gadgets. But it is now making smartphone cases as well. Dbrand offers only one case for the iPhone 12 Pro dubbed the Grip. This is a TPU case that offers a decent level of protection for your phone. However, the best part about the Grip case is that it can be customized with 21 skin options.

Expect these brands to launch more cases for the iPhone 12 Pro in the future. Rest assured, we will be updating the article with new cases in the market. In the meantime, do check out our article about the best screen protectors for the iPhone 12 Pro.