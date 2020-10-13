The iPhone 12 series is finally official. And the carriers are already dancing in joy. The reason? Apple gave the entire iPhone 12 line a 5G makeover. It surely is going to give the much-needed push to the 5G adoption among consumers. If you are planning to get one during the launch week then read the post to find the best iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro deals from carries.

It is rare to find good deals on new iPhones due to the initial rush. With the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro though, things are a bit different as many retailers and operators are offering some pretty nice deals on them. Check out some of the best deals on the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro in this article.

Best iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Deals

AT&T

Customers can get the iPhone 12 from $0/month over 30 months after trade-in with AT&T. You can also get up to $800 in bill credits after eligible trade-in of iPhone 8 or newer. As for iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 series, one can get up to $350 in bill credits. You are also eligible for a $30 AT&T instant discount.

The deal for iPhone 12 Pro remains largely the same with exact trade-in values. There is one catch though. You need to pay $6.64/month over 30 months of period.

➤ Deal

Verizon

Verizon customers can get iPhone 12 from $14.95/mo. over 24 mo. after trade-in an eligible device. The carries welcoming new customers with a better deal at $10.37/mo. over 24 mo.

The prices jump to $23.29/mo. over 24 mo. for iPhone 12 Pro and for new customers it slashes down at $18.70/mo. over 24 mo.

➤ Deal

Keep in mind that, if you are planning to buy iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini at full unlocked prices then be ready for a nasty surprise. If you aren’t AT&T or Verizon customer, then the starting price will start at $30 more than the announced $699 and $799 price tag for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 respectively. We have yet to receive any confirmation from Apple regarding a price gap between AT&T/Verizon and others. The prices for iPhone 12 Pro series remain the same across all the carriers.

Check the prices, availability, and release dates for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini following this link. Those interested in the iPhone 12 Pro series can visit the following post for all the details.

Found a better deal on the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro? Drop a comment and share it with our readers!

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.