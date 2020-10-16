The Best iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Screen Protectors

Apple launched the iPhone 12 earlier this week. While this smartphone is much more affordable compared to the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it is still very expensive. And if you are planning on purchasing the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, you might want to protect it against drops and scratches to avoid another hole in your pocket.

A case might protect your smartphone against drops. However, if your phone falls on an uneven surface where your phone’s screen hits the ground before the body, the screen could crack in heartbeat. And replacing an iPhone screen is an expensive affair. So, to safeguard your phone from screen damage, you will have to use a screen protector. Apple does say the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro come with a Ceramic Shield cover glass that offers 4x better drop performance but it is always better to be safe than sorry. Plus, a screen protector will always protect the display from scratches and scuffs.

Apple’s iPhones being very popular, there are hundreds of screen guards available for these phones which makes it confusing for most people to decide which screen protector to buy. Well, we have compiled a list of the best screen protectors for the iPhone 12 to make it easier for you to choose the one that suits your needs.

There are basically two types of screen protectors.

Plastic screen protectors (PET plastic and TPU plastic) Glass screen protectors (Might feature other materials too)

A plastic screen protector is a thin sheet of plastic that you can apply to your phone’s screen to protect it from scratches. However, this type of screen protector doesn’t protect your phone’s screen against impacts as plastic screen protectors are very thin and they don’t have any strength. You should buy a plastic screen protector if you just want to protect the screen against scratches.

A glass screen protector is made out of glass (among other materials). Although these screen protectors are thin enough to not add any visible thickness to your device, they are still very thick compared to a plastic screen protector, offering a much better structural rigidity. This type of screen protector not only protects your phone’s screen from scratches but also against impacts. Moreover, glass screen protectors have a much smoother surface, which offers a premium feel when you swipe your fingers over the screen.

While glass screen protectors are better than plastic screen protectors in every way, they are also costlier. We’d recommend you to spend a little more and go for a glass screen protectors. But if you are really tight on budget, you can go for a plastic screen protector; it will at least protect the screen against scratches. Below, we have listed the best glass and plastic screen protectors.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Screen Protectors Are the Same

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have the same screen size and dimensions. This means that screen protectors for both devices are the same.

RhinoShield 9H Tempered Glass

While there are plenty of tempered glass screen protectors in the market for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, most of them don’t offer full coverage, which means that they protect the screen but they don’t cover the corners or the notch of the iPhone.

The one from RhinoShield is different. It covers the corners as well as the notch of the iPhone. This not only protects the corners and notch of the screen of the iPhone from scratches and impacts but also offers a seamless look to your phone.

There are a few other screen protectors that offer full coverage. But we have chosen the one from RhinoShield for the top position because its impact protection is on par with that of others. Plus, it is the most affordable of them all.

➤ Buy RhinoShield 9H Tempered Glass [RhinoShield]

Totallee iPhone 12 Screen Protector

Just like the tempered glass screen protector from RhinoShield, the one from Totallee offers full coverage. However, the one from Totallee is much thinner. Since this screen guard is thinner, it doesn’t offer impact protection as good as that of RhinoShield. However, this screen guard is perfect for those people for whom maintaining a slim profile of the smartphone is more important than impact protection.

The tempered glass screen protector from Totallee is so thin that unless you watch the screen closely, you won’t be able to recognize that there is a screen protector on it.

➤ Buy Totallee Screen Protector [Totallee]

Ringke ID Glass Jewel Edition

Ringke ID Glass Jewel Edition screen protector is similar to the one from RhinoShield. It covers the edges and the notch of the screen fully and offers great impact protection. However, what sets it apart from other full-coverage tempered glass screen protectors is that the Ringke ID Glass Jewel Edition has a jewel pattern around the corner that adds a certain amount of bling to your iPhone. If you are into that look, the Ringke ID Glass Jewel Edition should be top on your list.

➤ Buy Ringke ID Glass Jewel Edition [Ringke]

Spigen EZ FIT GLAS.tR Privacy

If you don’t want people around you to peep at the content on your smartphone’s screen, you would want to go with a privacy screen protector. And that is exactly what the Spigen EZ FIT GLAS.tR Privacy is. It is a tempered glass screen protector that blocks the off-axis view. It means that when you apply this screen protector on your iPhone’s screen, only the person looking at the screen directly will be able to see the content on it. The content on the screen will not be visible to people sitting around you.

The Spigen EZ FIT GLAS.tR Privacy also comes with a tray that helps you to align the screen guard over the display properly before applying it on the screen, which makes for an easy installation. Interestingly, the Spigen EZ FIT GLAS.tR Privacy costs the same as a regular, full-coverage tempered glass screen protector.

➤ Buy Spigen EZ FIT GLAS.tR Privacy [Amazon]

OtterBox Max Amplify Glass Glare Guard Screen Protector

While the display of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are bright enough to offer good visibility under direct sunlight, there are people who don’t like the glare on the display. And if you are one of them, the OtterBox Max Amplify Glass Glare Guard Screen Protector is the screen guard for you. It is a tempered glass screen protector with a matte finish. This matte finish cuts down the glare on your smartphone’s display, making it easier for you to read the content on the screen.

➤ Buy OtterBox Max Amplify Glass Glare Guard Screen Protector [Otterbox]

Dbrand Prism

Like I said earlier, if you are looking for an affordable screen protector, you have to go with a plastic one. And the Dbrand Prism is one of the best plastic screen protectors in the market. What is interesting about this screen protector is that it offers a glass-like feel even though it is made from plastic. At least that is what Dbrand claims. Moreover, the company says “it’s strong enough to smash with a hammer.” The Dbrand Prism costs just 14 bucks as opposed to an average price of $30 for a glass screen protector.

➤ Buy Dbrand Prism [Dbrand]

Don’t forget to check out our article about the best cases for the iPhone 12.

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.