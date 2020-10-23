Coronavirus is Not Stopping Apple’s Super Fans From Lining Up for iPhone 12 Launch

The coronavirus pandemic has led to social distancing norms being followed almost everywhere across the world, with large gatherings being banned or prohibited. However, this has not stopped die-hard Apple fans from lining up outside Apple Stores to get their hands on their new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro.

Apple has done its best to discourage customers from queuing up outside its stores and to quickly get them in and out of its stores. It has set up express storefronts so that customers can quickly pick up their products and check out from Apple Stores quickly. Additionally, it is encouraging customers to make in-person reservations if they intend to buy the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro on launch day.

None of this has stopped hardcore Apple fans from queueing up outside Apple Stores to celebrate the launch of a new iPhone and to get their hands on it as soon as possible. Thankfully, queues outside all stores were following social distancing norms, with there being a good distance between every person in the queue.

Coronavirus not stopping queue at Sydney Apple Store for iPhone 12. First guy in line has been here since 1130 last night pic.twitter.com/pIZGvdwPVp — Daniel Van Boom (@dvanboom) October 22, 2020

This is the line just to LOOK at the iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/hCUksDrwrc — icon’s Apple Memes (@iconredesign) October 23, 2020

Few lines but plenty of excitement as the iPhone 12 arrives in China https://t.co/Xyu68s1Q3n — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) October 23, 2020

For the safety of its employees and other customers, Apple has made it mandatory that all customers wear a mask when inside its stores. A temperature check is also being conducted on all customers before they can enter the store.

Compared to the last few years, the rush for a new iPhone launch is definitely less than before. And that’s a good thing as given the pandemic, it is in everyone’s best interest that they follow all social distancing norms and avoid crowded places.

Did you queue up outside an Apple Store to get your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro this year? Or did you just pre-order the device from Apple’s website?