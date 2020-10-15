Create your own stunning animations with this highly rated app

Looking to create animations, but have zero coding skills? Have no fear, Tumult Hype 4 is here! This handy app earned 4.5 out of 5 stars on the Mac App Store thanks to its easy to use keyframe-based animation system, and it’s available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for just $29.99, 40% off the usual MSRP of $49.

If your website or presentation is in need of something to up the “wow” factor, let Tumult Hype 4 help you create eye-catching animations and output them in state-of-the-art HTML5, CSS3 styles and JavaScript. Even total beginners will be able to create things from prototype to production. You’ll be able to visually build action handlers to respond to taps, clicks and animation events, while also utilizing cutting edge-effects like blur, image filters, backdrop filters, scale, skew, reflection and 3D transforms.

Build all your animation needs with Tumult Hype 4. A standard license is available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for only $29.99, 40% off the usual price of $49.