Deal: AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Discounted to $151, AirPods Pro to $219

The second-generation AirPods with Wireless Charging Case were launched at $199. And they are usually sold at their MSRP. Today, however, you can get AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $151.

Amazon is offering a $48 discount on AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, bringing its price from $199 down to just $151. This is the best deal that we have ever seen on AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. Amazon hasn’t mentioned when will this deal end. So, grab it while you can.

If you already have AirPods with a Charging Case (non-wireless) and looking to upgrade to a wireless charging case, there is some good news for you too. Amazon is offering a $10 discount on Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, bringing its price from $79 down to $69. That discount might not seem much but it is the best one in the market currently.

If you don’t care about wireless charging and if you are in the market to get basic AirPods with a regular charging case, there is a deal for you as well. AirPods with Charging Case (wired) that are usually sold at their MSRP of $159 are currently available with a discount of $30 at just $129 on Amazon. That’s almost a 20% discount on the regular asking price.

Last but not the least, Amazon has also discounted AirPods Pro. The top-of-the-line truly wireless earbuds from the Cupertino-based tech giant were launched at $249 and that is the price at which they are usually sold. Today, Amazon is offering a $30 discount on AirPods Pro, which brings its price down to just $219. There have been better deals on AirPods Pro but this is the best one for now.

