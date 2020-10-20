Deal: Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad 8th Gen. Discounted on Amazon

It has been just over a month since the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE was released by Apple. If you are interested in buying the Apple Watch Series 6, check out Amazon which is offering some sweet discounts on the wearable.

The Space Gray Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) with an Aluminum case is available for $374.98, down from $399. The 44mm variant of the Apple Watch Series 6 has also been discounted by $15 to $414.99. Apart from Space Gray, the Silver Aluminium Case of the Apple Watch Series 6 is also on discount for $384.99. That’s a smaller discount of $15 and it is only available for the 40mm variant. The Red Aluminium Case band also sees a similar discount of $15 and it is available for both 40mm and 44mm variants.

Apart from the Apple Watch Series 6, the 8th gen. iPad with 32GB base storage has also been discounted by Amazon. It sees a modest $30 discount that brings its price down to $299 from $329. The discount is there on the silver and gold colors, though only the former is in stock as of now. The 128GB variant is also on discount and is available for $395 — a discount of $34 from its retail price of $429.

The Smart Keyboard which is compatible with the iPad also sees a slight $9.02 discount that brings its price to $149.98 from $159.

