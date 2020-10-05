Deal: 16-inch MacBook Pro Drops to Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon, Up to $400 Off

Looking to buy the new 8th gen. iPad, the 16-inch MacBook Pro, or the AirPods? Amazon has dropped the prices on the 16-inch MacBook Pro to its lowest-ever and it is offering some good deals on the new iPad and AirPods as well.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is usually discounted by $300 on Amazon. However, the 8-core 1TB model is currently discounted by $400. The machine retails for $2,799 but you can get it at a discounted price of just $2,399. This is among the lowest price ever that we have tracked for this variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro so you should definitely pull the trigger on it if you are in two minds.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

The 512GB variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is also discounted albeit by $300 that brings its price down to $2,099 from $2,399.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

8th gen. iPad

The new 8th gen. 10.2-inch iPad is available from Apple for $299 after a modest $30 discount. This is the same price that Apple offers the tablet to students so this is a pretty good deal, especially since the 8th gen. iPad has been out for less than a month.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

AirPods and AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro continues to be available at a $30 discount on Amazon. The earbuds retail for $249 but you can get them for $219 on Amazon.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

As for the regular AirPods with the wired charging case, it is available for $129 after a $30 discount. The wireless charging case variant sees a bigger $39.01 discount and it is available for just $159 instead of $199. While we have seen a lower price before this is still a good deal.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

The MacBook Pro deal is a particularly good one and you should pull the trigger on it if you have been looking to buy one for a long time now.

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.